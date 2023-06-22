Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to 'speak to his agents' about a move to Saudi Arabia as the Stamford Bridge outfit are 'very open' to sanctioning his exit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After already seeing N'Golo Kante complete a switch to Al Ittihad earlier this week, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to allow more members of his squad to head to the Middle East.

Chelsea transfer news - Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to respected journalist Romano, Hudson-Odoi could become the next big-name star to secure a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia as he has been approached by two clubs.

The Italian reporter suggests discussions have been opened with Chelsea, but it is unclear at this stage whether the winger is open to leaving Europe.

It is understood that the west Londoners are prepared to listen to offers for Hudson-Odoi, who has also attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and across the continent.

The three-cap England international will be handed the opportunity to make the final decision over whether he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea would not hesitate in offloading Hudson-Odoi if an acceptable proposal is tabled this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Hudson-Odoi?

Romano understands that Hudson-Odoi has a big call to make after being coveted by two Saudi Arabian big-spenders.

The transfer expert is expecting the 22-year-old to make a final decision after holding talks with his representatives in the coming days, while Chelsea are eager to get him through the exit door.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Two clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested, and now it's up to the player.

"Chelsea are very open to discussing an exit to Saudi Arabia, but he is a player who will speak to his agents and decide in the next days."

Should Chelsea allow Hudson-Odoi to leave?

Hudson-Odoi has shown promise in a Chelsea shirt, with Transfermarkt statistics highlighting that he has racked up 38 goal contributions in 126 appearances, but he failed to make a major impact at Bayer Leverkusen last term.

After joining the German side on a season-long loan, he only found the back of the net once and provided a solitary assist.

Hudson-Odoi was handed just 604 minutes of action in the Bundesliga, due to injuries and a lack of form, while his last start in the competition came in February.

WhoScored ranked the Chelsea academy graduate as Leverkusen's 16th-best player in the 2022/23 campaign, with him registering an average match rating of 6.43.

Considering Hudson-Odoi is set to enter the final 12 months of his Stamford Bridge contract, which is worth £120,000-per-week, the Blues should be actively looking to sell him.