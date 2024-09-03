Chelsea will be handed a fresh opportunity to lure Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge in January as Napoli remain keen to sanction his permanent departure after negotiating a loan move to Galatasaray which includes a mid-season break clause, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Jadon Sancho became head coach Enzo Maresca's final signing of the summer transfer window when the winger joined on an initial temporary basis from Manchester United, which includes an obligation to buy for £20million if the Blues finish in the Premier League's top 14 this season.

Although Chelsea have turned their attentions towards rewarding star performers with fresh terms since last week's deadline, with Nicolas Jackson agreeing a contract extension which will keep him with the west Londoners until the summer of 2033, plans are also already being made to recruit further fresh faces in the future.

Blues Can Profit from Osimhen Break Clause

Galatasaray loan could be cut short during winter transfer window

Chelsea's hopes of eventually landing Osimhen are not dead in the water despite him being on his way to join Galatasaray, according to GMS sources, as his move to Turkey is only a straight loan and Napoli have ensured that a break clause has been included as they remain keen to sanction his permanent exit in January.

The Blues were pushing to sign the striker on deadline day, having already seen Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Ahli agree a £67million fee, but both sides failed to get the deal over the line and he has remained at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium ahead of heading to the Super Lig.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea were told by Osimhen's camp that a temporary switch would not be possible, making his pending switch to Galatasaray frustrating for Maresca, and it was too late when they pivoted to a loan with an obligation to purchase him on a permanent basis as they went in search of fresh competition for Jackson.

Victor Osimhen's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his domestic career compared to Nicolas Jackson Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Percentage of aerial duels won 45.1 36.9 Shots 3.90 2.40 Shots on target 1.52 1.18 Key passes 1.05 1.16 Goals 0.64 0.47 Assists 0.13 0.18 Statistics correct as of 03/09/2024

The Nigeria international is poised to move onto pastures new after it became clear, during talks with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, that he will never play for the Serie A giants again due to burning bridges thanks to actively searching for a way out of the club throughout the summer.

Galatasaray are willing to include a break clause due to Napoli still wanting to cash in when the winter window arrives, GMS sources have learned, and there is a belief that bidders will head to the negotiating table as Osimhen's release clause has been lowered to in the region of £63million after ensuring he extended his contract until 2027 to protect his value.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has found the back of the net 114 times over the course of his senior club career, with 76 of those strikes coming in a Napoli shirt

Napoli Have Revised Demands for Osimhen

Serie A heavyweights have altered Nigeria international's price tag

GMS sources have been told that Napoli will be looking for a fixed fee of £67million or the release clause to be paid in full, along with meeting their terms, if Chelsea or another interested party attempts to pounce and cut Osimhen's loan spell at Galatasaray short at the turn of the year.

It comes after the former Lille marksman thought a lucrative switch to Al-Ahli was on the verge of completion last month, and he was being prioritised ahead of Ivan Toney, but his current employers moved the goalposts when it became clear that a deal worth £40million had been agreed with Brentford.

Saudi dealmakers were unhappy with Napoli's negotiation tactics as they increased their demands despite already verbally agreeing a deal, resulting in Osimhen being left in limbo as GMS sources understand they walked away from discussions and opted against returning with a fresh proposal when he was prepared to head to the Middle East.

Galatasaray sniffed an opportunity to pounce when the move fell through, leading to a delegation flying to Naples in an attempt to finalise the loan switch after already agreeing to cover the 25-year-old's salary to the tune of close to £8.4million, and he flew to Istanbul on Monday night as all parties rush to register him before Europe's 11pm deadline tonight.

Chelsea were unable to win the race for Osimhen before the transfer window slammed shut despite Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently telling GMS that they could profit from Al-Ahli being unable to recruit the Napoli outcast and Toney at the same time due to a lack of spaces in their squad for overseas signings.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt