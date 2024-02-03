Highlights Chelsea are expected to push for Victor Osimhen's arrival when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already confirmed that the Nigeria international will leave the reigning Serie A champions at the end of the season.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook understands that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to sign Osimhen.

Chelsea have put Napoli star Victor Osimhen at the 'top' of their shortlist of summer transfer targets, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Mauricio Pochettino opted against luring a striker to Stamford Bridge during the final hours of the winter window.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover of the club in May 2022, but they were quiet ahead of Thursday's deadline due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Although Chelsea allowed Armando Broja to join London rivals Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season, with the Cottagers coughing up a £4million fee, they were unable to source a replacement ahead of the 11pm cut-off point and will have to wait until the summer before being able to draft in reinforcements.

Blues poised to push for Osimhen at the end of the season

Chelsea are expected to go all-out to sign Osimhen when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to Football.London, but they will be forced to sanction departures if they want to secure his services without being fearful of breaching spending regulations.

The report suggests that the striker - who spearheaded Napoli's Serie A title win when he bagged 26 domestic goals last season - will cost more than £100million after extending his contract in December, while reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt for his signature.

Victor Osimhen's statistical averages in Serie A this season Pass success percentage 71.8 Shots per game 3.3 Aerial battles won per game 1.7 Key passes per game 0.7 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 2/2/2024

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea regard themselves as the favourites to land Osimhen if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of next term, which was a key reason for them opting against dipping into the transfer market for a short-term fix.

In a significant boost for the west Londoners, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the Nigeria international will walk away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the summer, but it is understood that the Serie A heavyweights could hold out for his £112million release clause to be activated.

Osimhen has admitted that he is keen to eventually compete in the Premier League, which will be music to Pochettino's ears after it emerged that senior figures within the Bernabeu feel Real Madrid should be targeting him instead of PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe.

Although the 25-year-old's desire to earn a move to the English top flight will have put a host of clubs on red alert a matter of days after the winter window slammed shut, Chelsea are ahead of capital rivals Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Alex Crook - Osimhen has been pinpointed as Pochettino's top target

Although the winter transfer window only closed on Thursday, Crook understands that Pochettino has wasted no time in identifying Osimhen as his first-choice target for the summer after failing to draft in any fresh faces ahead of the deadline.

The reputable journalist is aware that Chelsea decided to play the waiting game for the former Lille marksman instead of signing an alternative frontman due to there being a lack of options on the market who would have seriously improved their output in the final third of the pitch.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Pochettino made no secret of the fact that he wanted a striker, but there wasn't really anyone out there during the winter window. "Nicolas Jackson has come back from the Africa Cup of Nations a little bit earlier than they thought, and they have still been trying to get Christopher Nkunku fit. "A move for Karim Benzema was a non-starter and Osimhen obviously signed a new contract, but he is definitely top of Chelsea's list for the summer. "The rest of the strikers out there ahead of the deadline were raw and unproven, which is what they have already got."

Chalobah happy at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were unable to cash in on Trevoh Chalobah during the final hours of the winter transfer window as he was happy to remain in his current surroundings for the remainder of the season as he bids to build his fitness levels after a lengthy period on the treatment table, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, but Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Atletico Madrid were among the sides to show interest in January.

The reliable reporter suggests that the central defender, who still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, would have only had his head turned by a club competing in a European competition or on course to qualify for continental action ahead of next term.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nottingham Forest launched an enquiry in a bid to discover what it would take to lure Chalobah to the City Ground, while links to Serie A heavyweights AC Milan were denied and West Ham opted against upping the ante despite being long-term admirers.

Although Chelsea accepted a £25million bid from the Tricky Trees in September, the former England under-21 international rejected the opportunity to head to the Midlands due to favouring a switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as it would have seen him compete in the Champions League and reunite with former Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chalobah has gone on to make 63 senior appearances since breaking into the Chelsea first-team via their youth ranks, but injury problems have resulted in him being unable to secure any action since the campaign got underway.