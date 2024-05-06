Highlights Chelsea could come out on top in the race to land Victor Osimhen as the Napoli frontman is entertaining heading to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are fearful of Champions League semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain beating them to the Nigeria international's signature.

Osimhen has been pinpointed as Chelsea's leading striker target ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer.

Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as the Napoli striker is open to sealing a summer switch to Stamford Bridge despite also gaining interest from Champions League semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer window reopening, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have scored 13 unanswered goals over the course of their last three home fixtures, thanks to consigning West Ham United to a 5-0 thumping last weekend, and Mauricio Pochettino's side have found themselves within touching distance of bagging a European qualification spot for next season.

American businessman Todd Boehly has not been afraid to splash the cash since leading a £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea in May 2022, which ended Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden stewardship, and plans have been put in place to strengthen the forward line despite an upturn in fortunes in the final third of the pitch.

Osimhen Open to Sealing Stamford Bridge Arrival

Nigeria international pinpointed as capital club's leading target

Osimhen is interested in joining Chelsea after being identified as their top striker target, according to GMS sources, but there are fears that Ligue 1 title-holders PSG could beat them to his signature as they are in line to be able to offer Champions League action next season.

The Blues' links to the Nigeria international have continued to crop up since the winter transfer window slammed shut, largely thanks to him racking up 16 goals and providing his teammates with a further four assists over the course of 29 appearances this term, but the west Londoners are aware that they have a battle on their hands for his signature.

PSG have an abundance of cash to spend in the coming months as Kylian Mbappe is preparing to walk away from the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract, which will cut up to £114million off the wage bill every year, and GMS sources understand that they are ready to make Osimhen their talisman if he agrees to head to the French capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen registered 11 shots during Napoli's 2-2 home draw with Roma last month, which is the highest number of attempts he has recorded in a single Serie A appearance this season

Chelsea would have significant confidence of being able to sign the frontman, who is pocketing in the region of £255,000-per-week in his current surroundings, if Les Parisiens were not in the race for his signature as they can guarantee regular title wins due to their superiority in Ligue 1 - and often go far in the Champions League - while the west Londoners are in the midst of a rebuilding process.

Despite Nicolas Jackson making an impact following his arrival at Stamford Bridge less than 12 months ago, with him taking his tally up to 16 goals for the season following his brace against West Ham on Sunday, Osimhen is firmly on Pochettino and Boehly's radar ahead of the summer.

Victor Osimhen's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Nicolas Jackson Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Percentage of aerial duels won 43.6 39.3 Shots 3.94 2.60 Shots on target 1.62 1.25 Expected goals 0.74 0.61 Goals 0.71 0.46 Statistics correct as of 06/05/2024

Pochettino Concerned PSG Have Already Made Osimhen Proposal

West Londoners refusing to give up despite fears of move to Paris

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are refusing to give up in their attempts to convince Osimhen to choose Chelsea as his next destination, but there are concerns that PSG have already lodged a lucrative proposal and are the frontrunners in the hunt for his services.

Although the Blues have remained adamant that they will make a move for the 25-year-old happen if they are given assurances that it is possible, with Napoli insisting they will not accept a bid which falls short of his £113million release clause, Pochettino has also listed a number of back-up options to ensure he will still be in a strong position to improve his attacking options.

GMS sources recently revealed that Girona marksman Artem Dovbyk is among the strikers listed as alternative recruits to Osimhen, but Chelsea are doing all they can to ensure that PSG are left frustrated in the coming months instead of themselves.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref