Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of striking a late deal for Victor Osimhen as the Napoli star is open to completing a loan move to Stamford Bridge if the agreement includes an obligation for the switch to become permanent at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash during the early stages of Enzo Maresca's reign as head coach, with Joao Felix becoming the latest acquisition when he completed a £46.3million transfer from Atletico Madrid earlier this week, but the Italian tactician has remained in the market for further fresh faces.

Departures are also on the cards in west London, with England international Raheem Sterling expressing a desire to depart after being frozen out during the early stages of the campaign, and it is expected to be a busy period of activity at Chelsea as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Osimhen Keen to Make Eleventh Hour Switch

Nigeria international desperate to complete Napoli departure

Osimhen is refusing to rule out the possibility of joining Chelsea on an initial loan which includes an obligation to remain with the Premier League giants on a permanent basis, according to GMS sources, but negotiations need to take place with his current employers as Napoli have previously refuted any links to a temporary switch.

The striker, who has found the back of the net 76 times over the course of 133 appearances for the Serie A outfit, is keeping his options open due to being desperate to embark on a fresh challenge instead of remaining at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the rest of the season.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are only showing interest in landing Osimhen on loan at this stage of the transfer window, despite being in the market for an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, but Napoli have been expecting to pocket a figure close to £100million ahead of his potential exit.

Victor Osimhen's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Nicolas Jackson Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Percentage of aerial duels won 44.0 35.7 Shots 3.86 2.57 Shot-creating actions 2.45 3.05 Shots on target 1.64 1.22 Goals 0.68 0.45 Assists 0.14 0.16 Statistics correct as of 23/08/2024

Although the Nigeria international is keen to move onto pastures new after entering the final two years of his agreement, Gli Azzurri owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is standing firm and has been holding out for a significant fee due to there being a release clause worth more than £110million written into his contract.

Chelsea will have to make a major U-turn and complete the biggest deal of the summer if they are unable to persuade Napoli into accepting a loan deal for Osimhen, and GMS sources have learned that reaching a breakthrough in negotiations has not been totally written off a matter of days before the deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has got his name on the scoresheet 114 times over the course of 223 appearances during a senior club career which has seen him feature for Napoli, Lille, Royal Charleroi and Wolfsburg

Napoli Could be Forced into Osimhen U-Turn

Serie A heavyweights running out of time to offload wantaway striker

GMS sources have been told that Napoli may be forced to reconsider their stance as, despite wanting to secure a windfall by sanctioning Osimhen's departure, time is running out for him to find a new home and they are aware that he has no interest in being with the Italian heavyweights any longer.

The 25-year-old's preference to quit has resulted in him not featuring in former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte's plans during the early stages of his stint at the helm, meaning his last competitive appearance in his current surroundings came on May 26 as he was not included in the matchday squad for the 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona last weekend.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle 'Showing Interest' in £455,000-a-Week Chelsea Trio Newcastle United are considering a move for Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Axel Disasi after falling out of favour at Chelsea

Osimhen will have to reduce his wage demands if he is to join the Blues in the coming days as the west Londoners are not in a position to hand him a £250,000-per-week contract due to failing to qualify for the Champions League, GMS recently revealed, but he could secure terms containing bonuses if he hits personal and team targets.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt