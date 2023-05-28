Chelsea's main target heading into the summer transfer window is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult season for the Blues and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them continue their spending.

Chelsea transfer news - Victor Osimhen

After a sensational campaign with Napoli, helping them lift the Serie A title, Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has recently revealed that Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the Nigerian striker.

As per FBref, Osimhen has scored 23 league goals in just 28 starts this season.

According to the BBC, Chelsea's top goalscorers this season are Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz, who have scored nine goals each in all competitions, so there's no doubt the west London club need to add a striker to their current crop of players.

Todd Boehly has spent over £600m on new players over the last two transfer windows, and they have failed to even finish in the top half of the Premier League, never mind qualify for European football.

Although the mass spending clearly hasn't worked, they may have to continue reinforcing their squad as they've failed to bring in a number nine capable of scoring double figures.

What has Galetti said about Osimhen?

Galetti has confirmed that Chelsea will be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window, with Osimhen their main target.

The journalist also adds that they could make an offer of over €100m (£87m).

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea are looking for a new striker this summer. Victor Osimhen remains the main target and they could offer more than €100m for the Nigerian player."

Would Osimhen be a smart signing?

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly close to being appointed as Chelsea manager, could have them challenging for the title with a few additions.

Crook also adds that Osimhen could be the player to help them compete once again.

The Nigeria international has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.35 in the Champions League this year, scoring five goals in five starts for Napoli.

Osimhen has also been given a WhoScored rating of 7.42 for his performances in the league, only bettered by one Napoli player.

At the age of 24, Osimhen still has room to grow and could be an excellent addition at Stamford Bridge.