Chelsea, in their bid to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, are willing to offer £77 million plus two players in the summer transfer window as a means of bolstering their attacking ranks, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Blues’ longstanding pursuit of a striker has been no secret. For a side looking to re-enter the top four of the Premier League on a more regular basis, Chelsea’s desire to bring in someone of Osimhen’s calibre is understandable on the basis that he’s scored 14 goals in 22 league outings for a beleaguered Napoli side.

And the west London-based outfit’s need for a reliable source of goals has been boosted tenfold after Nicolas Jackson’s wastefulness in front of goal has raised eyebrows at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson’s Premier League goal tally of 11 is, by no means, a bad return – but given the Senegal international is among the strikers with the worst big-chance conversion rate in Europe’s top five leagues, acquiring Osimhen is now at the top of their priority list once July hits.

Jackson vs Osimhen - 23/24 League Statistics Statistic Jackson Osimhen Appearances 27(4) 20(2) Goals 11 14 Assists 4 3 Shots per game 2.1 3.8 Key passes per game 1 1 Passing accuracy (%) 77.7 71.5 Overall rating 6.96 7.00

Chelsea Willing to Offer Two Stars in Swap Deal

Romelu Lukaku involved

Last summer, Todd Boehly and co forked out huge sums of money to bring in the likes of Moises Caicedo, Jackson and Christopher Nkunku but with them sitting in eighth place, 16 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

As a way of not splashing the cash aimlessly and, in turn, complying with the Premier League’s financial rules, the west Londoners’ top brass are willing to offer two of their own players to see Osimhen finally come to Stamford Bridge alongside a fee of £77 million.

Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Roma, is believed to be one of the two that Chelsea are willing to send in the opposite direction, while a youngster – who has remained unnamed – is also thought to be a part of the mammoth package the Blues are planning to table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 22/23, Victor Osimhen’s league return of 26 goals was the most by an African player in Serie A history.

Di Marzio has suggested that Chelsea have initiated contact with the Italian giants, who won the Scudetto in remarkable fashion last season, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been mooted as a potential destination for the Nigerian marksman.

Since joining Napoli in the summer of 2020 from Lille, Osimhen - considered to be one of the best strikers in the world - has scored 75 goals and recorded an additional 18 assists in 130 outings for his current employers, proving himself to be quite the goal threat and emerging as one of the most sought-after forwards in the game.

Chelsea to Face Premier League Competition for Osimhen

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all credited with interest

Not only will Chelsea face stiff competition from PSG, who are planning for a potential life without Kylian Mbappe, but Liverpool have also been credited with an interest ahead of an all-important summer at Anfield.

It has recently been suggested by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness) that the Merseysiders, as they enter a new dawn with Arne Slot at the helm, are also interested in the 25-year-old’s services amid Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and the like facing difficulties in front of goal.

The report also suggests that English top tier duo Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen admirers of the £250-a-week earner. For years, Osimhen has set Italian football alight, but whether he could replicate his goalscoring form in the Premier League remains to be seen.