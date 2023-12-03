Highlights Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen has been pinpointed as a leading Chelsea target by boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Nigeria international could cost more than £100million as the Blues look to win the race for his signature.

There are doubts over Osimhen's long-term future as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his Napoli contract.

Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as the Napoli star 'would be keen' to complete a switch to Stamford Bridge, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the form of an attacker currently in Mauricio Pochettino's squad could scupper a January move.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Moises Caicedo becoming the most expensive player in British history by sealing his £115million arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion, but there will be another opportunity to draft in reinforcements next month.

Todd Boehly, who has overseen more than £1billion-worth of acquisitions since completing his takeover last year, is expected to give Pochettino the green light to dip into the transfer market in a bid to climb the Premier League table.

Osimhen pinpointed as top target by Pochettino

Osimhen is in line to become Chelsea's primary target when they up the ante in their pursuit of a new striker, according to the Telegraph, and he is expected to be open to sealing a move to west London after tensions have emerged at Napoli.

The report suggests the Nigeria international, whose game time this season has been limited due to a hamstring injury, could cost more than £100million after moving to the top of Pochettino's list of targets as he seeks more firepower.

Napoli are refusing to sell Osimhen for a cut-price fee, despite clashes behind the scenes, due to playing a pivotal role in them clinching the Serie A title last term by finding the back of the net 26 times and providing a further five assists in 32 appearances.

Serie A's top goalscorers last season Victor Osimhen (Napoli) 26 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) 21 Boulaye Dia (Salernitana) 16 Rafael Leao (AC Milan) 15 Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) 13 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) 13 M'Bala Nzola (Spezia) 13 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But the 24-year-old is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract, which is worth just over £90,000-per-week, and that has led to Chelsea discovering a potential opportunity to test Gli Azzurri's resolve when the transfer window reopens for business.

It is understood that issues have arisen in Osimhen's negotiations with Napoli over fresh terms, resulting in it becoming increasingly likely that he will refuse to sign on the dotted line, and that has given Pochettino hope of a 2024 move being a serious possibility.

Although Chelsea are facing competition from Arsenal for the former Lille man's services as the north Londoners have already held discussions with his representatives, they would prefer to wait until the summer before heading to the negotiating table.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues could succeed in landing Osimhen for less than his current valuation if they are willing to hold off making a move until the end of the season as his value will have decreased due to nearing the expiry of his contract.

Although Jones believes Osimhen would be willing to turn his back on Napoli in order to embark on a fresh challenge with Chelsea, he has doubts over whether the capital club are willing to stump up the cash to make the deal happen.

The reputable journalist feels the influence of Christopher Nkunku, who joined in a £52million switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the summer, could result in the Blues deciding to cool their interest ahead of the winter window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he would be keen on going to Chelsea. I do think that there is something in the stories that he might choose Chelsea. I do believe that. "Will Chelsea go and sign him is the big question. A month ago, there were strong signs that Chelsea would go aggressive again in the market and try to sign a striker. But I think a lot will have to do with how Christopher Nkunku comes into this team now. "It will depend on what kind of impression he makes from a goalscoring perspective, how he influences the make-up of that frontline and what he can bring out of other players."

Chelsea ready to recall Santos

Chelsea have decided that they are willing to recall Andrey Santos from his loan spell with Nottingham Forest at the turn of the year, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, after growing frustrated at his lack of game time since heading to the City Ground.

The Italian journalist suggests the Blues have held internal discussions over the 19-year-old, whose only start for the Tricky Trees came during a Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley in August, and will make sure he returns to Stamford Bridge if his involvement does not increase in the coming weeks.

It is understood that Chelsea are able to activate a break clause in his season-long loan deal after failing to make a certain number of appearances, which could lead to Pochettino handing him an opportunity to enjoy more opportunities elsewhere for the second half of the campaign.

Having parted with £18million in order to lure the defensive midfielder away from Vasco da Gama in January, the west Londoners were hoping that a spell with Forest would allow him to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League before potentially being given a chance to break into the Stamford Bridge set-up next term.

But the teenager's lack of involvement in the Midlands has come as a blow, particularly after the Tricky Trees fought off competition to reach an agreement and he had impressed Pochettino in pre-season.