Highlights Chelsea could look to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres during the 2024 winter window, but Stamford Bridge outfit will have to trigger his €100m (£87m) release clause.

Gyokeres may not push for a move to leave Sporting, unlike Enzo Fernandez, who encouraged a transfer from Benfica in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's will look to block Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher from joining Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres may not push for a move to Stamford Bridge during the 2024 winter window as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the club’s transfer business in the new year at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a difficult start to his tenure as Blues head coach during the 2023/24 season and hopes to be backed in January to put things right in the campaign's second half.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a fantastic spell in Portugal after leaving Coventry City during the 2023 summer transfer window and could find himself back on English shores sooner rather than later. Chelsea could be in the market for a striker, with Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson providing inconsistent displays during the current season in west London.

Chelsea could target Viktor Gyokeres

Chelsea’s inconsistencies from the 2022/23 season have carried over into the new campaign, despite a change in head coach, who is currently under no threat of losing his job. Having struggled with a lack of out-and-out goalscorer at Stamford Bridge last term, co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly opened his chequebook to bring in more attacking reinforcements during the 2023 summer transfer window.

In June, Chelsea confirmed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who penned a six-year contract following his £52m arrival. However, the France international suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly with Borussia Dortmund in August, ruling him out until December. Nkunku finally made his Blues debut in a Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory over Newcastle United on 19th December.

Meanwhile, in July, Chelsea would also confirm the capture of centre-forward Jackson from Villarreal for slightly more than his £30.1m release clause in exchange for more favourable pay terms. The Senegal international has enjoyed mixed fortunes during the 2023/24 season at Stamford Bridge, scoring seven Premier League goals in 17 appearances before Christmas Eve’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In September, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Jackson is ‘not the answer’ to their goalscoring woes, having been left unimpressed with his start in west London. According to The Standard, Chelsea’s striker spending might not stop there, having added Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji to a five-person shortlist which includes Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Antonio Nusa.

Viktor Gyokeres - Liga Portugal stats 2023-24 Appearances 13 Goals 10 Assists 5 Yellow cards 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-12-23

Ben Jacobs on Gyokeres to Chelsea

Jacobs claims that Chelsea will have to trigger Gyokeres’ €100m [£87m] release clause to sign the Sweden international during the 2024 winter transfer window. However, the journalist doesn’t believe the striker will push for a move in the same vein that then-Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez did in January 2023. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea have looked at Sporting's Gyokeres as they consider which striker to bring in and whether January is the right time to move. Gyokeres has a release clause of €100m [£87m], as I have said before, and head coach Ruben Amorim has now confirmed that this will need to be triggered (or bettered, should suitors want a different payment structure) to prise him away from the club he only joined over the summer. “So, getting Gyokeres will be a bit like last January's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica: expensive, dramatic and potentially a negotiation that could drag on. But unlike Enzo Fernandez, I don't think Gyokeres would push as hard to leave now. Chelsea have also looked at Club Brugge's Nusa and Copenhagen's Bardghji. At the same time, much of the attention has focused on Osimhen and Toney.”

With the 2024 winter market opening in the coming days, Pochettino must be prepared for a potential whirlwind of activity like Boehly’s previous three transfer windows. According to Football Insider, Chelsea are prepared to block advances from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Spurs were interested in the 23-year-old during the 2023 summer transfer window, but the England international remained at Stamford Bridge. However, Gallagher has less than two years remaining on his contract at Chelsea, indicating the Blues could be forced into a transfer in 2024. But the same report claims that a move to Tottenham is ‘off the table’, with the west London outfit reluctant to strengthen their city rivals.

Meanwhile, 90min claim that Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign Daroum Salam midfielder Pape Daouda Diong. The 17-year-old impressed for Senegal in November’s FIFA U17 World Cup and would represent a continuation of the Blues’ policy of signing the globe’s best young talent. Diong was spotted in the stands for Chelsea’s recent Carabao Cup penalty shootout success over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.