Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku 'wants to go' but allowing him to end his spell at Stamford Bridge could prove to be a mistake for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ahead of his first season at the helm, Mauricio Pochettino is continuing to freshen up the Blues squad he inherited after being appointed as the west Londoners' new head coach in May.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku has reached an agreement with Juventus ahead of potentially sealing a switch to the Serie A giants.

The Italian reporter suggests the striker is in line to join the Turin-based side on a three-year deal which includes an option to extend his stay by another season, but they are waiting for a response from Chelsea after insisting on a swap deal which would involve Dusan Vlahovic going in the opposite direction and close to £35million changing hands.

Lukaku's current employers reopened talks with Juventus earlier this month, after discovering that acquiring Vlahovic as part of the move could be an option.

The Belgium international has frustrated Inter Milan after he initially insisted that he was eager to seal a return to the San Siro, where he spent last season on loan.

Despite scoring 14 goals for the Nerazzurri during the 2022/23 campaign, Lukaku now appears to be keen on joining their domestic rivals.

But the £350,000-per-week man may also be handed an opportunity to remain in the Premier League if a move to Juventus falls through.

That is because Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has pinpointed Lukaku as a loan target and could pounce if Harry Kane heads to Bayern Munich.

What has Paul Brown said about Lukaku?

Brown believes agreeing a swap deal which sees Lukaku and Vlahovic heading in the opposite direction is a risky strategy from Chelsea as it would come back to bite them if the former Manchester United man, who cost £97.5million when he joined two years ago, rediscovers his best form.

But the journalist understands that Lukaku is desperate to move onto pastures new, while the west Londoners also want to offload him.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "If Lukaku goes the other way and outscores Vlahovic and wins more things, you'd be thinking why didn't it work for him at Chelsea? I think the questions would come up again.

"Only time will tell who might get the best deal out of that one, but Lukaku wants to go. The club want to see him out as well, so any deal they can do to facilitate that has got to be a positive, surely."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to Spanish sources, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has held discussions with Paris Saint-Germain after setting his sights on acquiring Kylian Mbappe.

The report suggests the reigning Ligue 1 champions are seeking £215million for the France international, who is open to joining the Blues on a one-year deal if he can move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

PSG are looking to sell Mbappe after he has entered the final 12 months of his contract and informed the hierarchy he will not be activating an option to extend his agreement by another year.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal attempted to pounce by submitting a world-record bid worth £259million last month.

Although the offer was accepted, Mbappe is not entertaining a move to the Middle East and refused to hold discussions with the Saudi Pro League big-spenders.