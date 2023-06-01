Chelsea are attempting to strike a deal with Sporting 'as soon as possible' after setting their sights on luring Manuel Ugarte to Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' head coach earlier this week, will be eager to strengthen his squad during the summer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Manuel Ugarte

According to Football Insider, Pochettino has attempted to persuade Ugarte to head to Chelsea by holding a phone conversation.

The report suggests the west Londoners are negotiating a structured deal which will meet the £52million release clause written into the defensive midfielder's Sporting contract, while he has already verbally accepted terms on a long-term deal and is keen to compete in the Premier League.

It is understood that Chelsea have upped the ante in their pursuit after watching Ugarte in action, but he has also received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa have been linked.

The Blues are attempting to fight off the stiff competition and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea's move for the Uruguay international has accelerated.

Sporting chief Ruben Amorim has admitted it will be difficult for the Portuguese giants to keep Ugarte on board after failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Ugarte?

Romano understands that PSG have a fruitful relationship with Ugarte's agent, Jorge Mendes, and are looking to use that to their advantage.

As a result, the respected journalist is aware that Chelsea are attempting to tie up a quickfire deal with Sporting.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "PSG have a very good relationship with Jorge Mendes. PSG director Luis Campos is from Portugal, so he knows the players in the Portuguese league very well.

"This is why there is a conversation ongoing but, at the moment, Chelsea and PSG are trying to sign Ugarte as soon as possible."

Would Ugarte be a good signing for Chelsea?

Ugarte would make Chelsea more resolute and difficult for opponents to break down as, according to Sofascore, he averaged 3.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per Portuguese top flight outing in the 2022/23 campaign.

One drawback to the 22-year-old's aggressive nature is the fact he is regularly forced to serve suspensions, with him picking up 16 bookings and one red card ahead of the season reaching its climax.

Although that is a worrying figure, WhoScored have handed Ugarte an average match rating of 7.11, which is only bettered by two players who have appeared for Sporting.

With that being the case, it is clear that the South American, who is on a contract worth £16,000-per-week, is a consistently high performer.

Ugarte will not solve Chelsea's goalscoring issues - he has been sent off as many times as he has scored goals during his club career - but he would still be an exciting addition to the squad.