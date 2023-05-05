Chelsea have endured a torrid season by their standards, and Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal was just the latest setback.

The squad seem low in confidence, morale, and can't seem to string a competent, competitive 90-minute performance no matter which 11 Frank Lampard selects.

So the big question is, what is next for The Blues? Who is the next manager at Stamford Bridge? What players stay beyond the summer and what players leave?

Well, fortunately for us, The Guardian have given their opinion on which players Chelsea should keep when the summer transfer window opens, and which should be shown the door.

So without further ado, let's take a look at what they've said!

Who should Chelsea keep this summer?

KEEP:

Marcus Bettinelli: Recently signed a new deal. Third-choice goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thiago Silva: Also not long signed a new deal, but isn't getting any younger. However, his experience could be valuable.

Benoit Badiashile: Joined in January from Monaco, so needs a proper chance and a full season to establish himself.

Wesley Fofana: Superb at Leicester and shown promise, but an injury-hit season hasn't helped him settle.

Reece James: Obviously keep. Injury problems aside, he's one of the best right-backs in the world.

Ben Chilwell: Another who has signed a new deal, and another who's a bit injury prone. However, he's a keep.

Enzo Fernandez: Needs time to adapt to English football and prove he was worth the £106.8m Chelsea paid for his services.

N'Golo Kante: Still a valuable asset, if he can stay fit. Could leave on a free this summer, however.

Mykhailo Mudryk: Another who joined in January. Not yet shown his worth, but still needs time and a good run of games.

Noni Madueke: Also arrived in January. One of the few Chelsea players who acquitted themselves well against Arsenal.

Carney Chukwuemeka: Could do with a loan next season to reinvigorate his career.

Armando Broja: Soon to return from a knee injury which has kept him out for an extended period.

David Datro Fofana: Another of the January arrivals. Barely featured so far.

UNDECIDED

Levi Colwill: Interest in his services. Currently on loan at Brighton and needs chances when he returns.

Marc Cucurella: Looking a serious waste of money right now, but maybe he just needs a bit more time?

Mason Mount: Chelsea simply MUST keep him amid interest from rivals.

Mateo Kovacic: Like Mount, his contract is up next year. Could be an asset if a new manager comes in, as seems unhappy under Lampard.

Raheem Sterling: Had a rough season, could be tricky to sell due to his current wage.

SELL

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Solid enough resurgence to his Chelsea career, but arguably still not good enough.

Edouard Mendy: Lost his place in the team and turned down new deal. A massive fall from grace.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Edouard Mendy of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Cesar Azpilicueta: Too slow to play right-back in the Premier League nowadays.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Like Sterling, not justified the large wage he is currently on.

Trevoh Chalobah: Can play in numerous positions, but is a master of none.

Conor Gallagher: Way too much competition in his position. Showed his class at Crystal Palace, but won't make it at Chelsea it would seem.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Hampered by injuries, another who may need a fresh start.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Struggled on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. Entering the final year of his contract.

Christian Pulisic: Been at Chelsea four years, and all he has done is get injured and not put in consistent performances.

Hakim Ziyech: His face no longer fits, especially after a proposed move to PSG fell through.

Kai Havertz: Unfulfilled potential. Also close to losing his place to Christopher Nkunku.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Yet another whose move to Stamford Bridge simply has not worked out.

Romelu Lukaku: On loan at Inter. Didn't work for him last time. Probably need to move him on.

Chelsea clearly have some big decisions to make over the next few months, if they want to reestablish themselves as a force in the Premier League.