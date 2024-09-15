Chelsea will be prepared to sell Cole Palmer if he goes on to become a £100million player, according to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

Enzo Maresca’s side were in Premier League action on Saturday evening as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. A late goal from substitute Christopher Nkunku proved to be the difference on the night.

However, since his arrival at the club 12 months ago from Manchester City, Palmer has been the standout performer. The 22-year-old ended last season as Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals, eight ahead of Nicolas Jackson in second.

Blues Will Entertain Sanctioning Palmer Exit

Merson claims it is part of west Londoners' model

Speaking on Sky Sports, via Chels HQ, former Arsenal and Aston Villa man Merson claimed Chelsea would sell their star players as part of the model under the current ownership. The west Londoners have recruited heavily in recent years, but have also seen a return on some of their investment through player sales.

Palmer was signed from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for an initial £40million, and he had an outstanding first campaign at Stamford Bridge. He scored 27 goals and registered 15 assists across all competitions last term.

The winger’s form also caught the attention of former England manager Gareth Southgate, as Palmer was included in the squad for Euro 2024 over the summer. However, Merson believes if the talisman and Nicolas Jackson continue their outstanding form, it could prompt Chelsea into a big money sale further down the line.

The pundit said:

“If Nicolas Jackson scores 25 goals next season, they will sell him. That's their whole idea of signing these players. If Cole Palmer keeps doing what he's doing and becomes a £100million player, they will sell him. That's how it works.”

Osimhen Saga Takes ‘Fresh Twist’

Capital club continue to be linked with the forward

Elsewhere, the saga involving Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has taken a fresh twist, according to recent reports. The London club were heavily linked with the 25-year-old over the summer, but they failed to agree terms with the player’s camp in order to get a deal over the line.

Osimhen instead moved to Turkish side Galatasaray on loan as the striker’s options dwindled after the Premier League transfer window slammed shut. Now, according to Football Insider, Chelsea could revisit their interest in the January transfer window.

The article claims Osimhen’s fee will drop as he enters the final 18 months of his deal at Napoli. It has also been suggested a break clause was included in his loan move to Galatasaray, which will allow his parent club to recall him and send him elsewhere should other suitors arrive.

Victor Osimhen 2023/24 stats for Napoli in all competitions Appearances 32 Goals 17 Assists 4 Minutes played 2.476

Osimhen joined Napoli from French side Lille back in 2020. However, he has a fragmented relationship with the Serie A club, which has ultimately led to them looking to sell their star player. The player’s deal at Napoli is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt