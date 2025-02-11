Chelsea are already entertaining the possibility of selling Christopher Nkunku when Bayern Munich reignite their interest ahead of next season as his departure would result in there being more funds for head coach Enzo Maresca to strengthen his squad at Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues sanctioned several outgoings ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut last week, with Joao Felix being among the big-names to embark on a fresh challenge thanks to a £5million loan fee being forked out by Serie A giants AC Milan, and they are poised to be active in further business in the coming months.

A restricted budget resulted in Maresca having to be frugal as he went in search of mid-season reinforcements, leading to Mathis Amougou being the most expensive acquisition when a £12million deal was agreed with Saint-Etienne, but the Italian tactician and Chelsea owners BlueCo are wasting no time in making plans for the summer.

Nkunku Poised to be Handed Chance to Move

Bayern Munich planning to reopen negotiations for striker

Chelsea will be very open to sanctioning Nkunku's exit in the summer, according to GMS sources, and Bayern Munich remains a viable destination as the Bundesliga table-toppers are intending to revisit negotiations after he has remained a top target despite missing out on getting the deal over the line midway through the campaign.

The German giants were eager to land the striker last month and were successful in agreeing personal terms as they went in search of luring him to the Allianz Arena, but his valuation ended up being a significant stumbling block and he remained at Stamford Bridge instead of moving onto pastures new.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea were seeking in the region of £59million ahead of the winter deadline, having seen Nkunku enjoy a prolific run of form in the UEFA Conference League this season, but they will need to drop their demands if they want to offload him and free up enough cash to bring in a replacement in the summer.

The Blues slapped a hefty price tag on the France international as he still has a number of years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £300,000-per-week, resulting in the west Londoners being in a strong negotiating position when his admirers came calling last month.

Bayern Munich are already plotting a fresh move for Nkunku due to Mathys Tel being likely to turn his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur into a permanent switch at the end of the season, GMS sources have learned, while there is fresh uncertainty over Harry Kane's long-term future after it emerged that he has a release clause.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has been limited to just 472 minutes of Premier League action this season

Bundesliga Title-Chasers Aim to Sign Nkunku

Authoritative figures eager to wrap up deal for France international

GMS sources have been told that authoritative figures within the Bayern Munich hierarchy are significant admirers of Nkunku, resulting in there being determination at the Allianz Arena to eventually strike a deal with Chelsea after failing to make a breakthrough during the winter transfer window.

The Blues forked out £52million to land the 27-year-old from RB Leipzig in June 2023, but he could be handed the opportunity to make a return to the Bundesliga after he has struggled to overcome teammate Nicolas Jackson in the battle to become Maresca's first-choice centre forward.

There remains some trepidation over the sort of fee that Chelsea will be looking for in the summer, GMS sources understand, but Bayern Munich are increasingly likely to reopen discussions in an attempt to find a price that works for all parties and allows Nkunku to head to Bavaria before next season.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Blues rejected a loan offer from Manchester United for the former Paris Saint-Germain frontman in the final days of the winter transfer window, but the capital club are giving indications that they will listen to permanent proposals in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/02/2025