Chelsea are not currently interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in January despite his fine start to the season, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues raided the Foxes in the summer as they appointed Enzo Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino, before splashing in excess of £30m to sign key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall too.

Both teams have had good starts to their campaign since that business was concluded, with Chelsea pushing for a Champions League place while Steve Cooper's side have nine points from their opening ten Premier League games and remain one of two teams to have scored in every game this season.

Leicester Have No Intention of Selling Hermansen

Would take upwards of £35m to change their stance

Much of that has come down to the excellent form of goalkeeper Hermansen, who was linked with a move to follow Maresca and Dewsbury-Hall to Stamford Bridge in the summer, before the Blues signed Filip Jorgensen instead.

But with Robert Sanchez coming under growing pressure in his role as number one after some glaring errors in recent weeks, there has been a suggestion that interest could be reignited in January.

However, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea are not looking at that move as one of urgency in the upcoming window and Leicester have no intention of selling anyway unless they receive an offer upwards of £35m.

"Leicester have no plans to lose Mads Hermansen mid-season. It would likely take £35m+ to change that. The bigger fear is if Leicester go down, Hermansen would be very hard to keep. "It was the same with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. It's true that Enzo Maresca really trusted and liked Hermansen when he was Leicester manager, but Chelsea are not urgently seeking another goalkeeper. There is still trust in Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen to compete for the number one spot. "It's also worth adding that along with Djordje Petrovic, who is on-loan at Strasbourg, Mike Penders will arrive in summer 2025. He is rated extremely highly. Chelsea believe the 19-year-old has enormous potential."

Mads Hermansen and Robert Sanchez Stats Comparison (24/25 Premier League) Stat Mads Hermansen Robert Sanchez Games 10 9 Goals conceded 18 11 Goals Against per 90 1.8 1.22 Shots on target against 58 47 Saves 40 35 Save percentage 71.4% 78.7%

Chelsea Have Plenty of Goalkeeper Options

Hermansen would be an odd move

While Hermansen has proven himself to be a very good goalkeeper, it's a department that the west London club have got plenty of options already.

Alongside current number one Sanchez and current number two Jorgensen, Chelsea have a plethora of young talent that ply their trade between the sticks too.

Gabriel Slonina is a highly-rated youngster who is currently out on loan who the club spent £12m on just a few summers ago, while as recently as the last transfer window the club splashed £17m on the very talented Mike Penders fro Club Brugge.

Djordje Petrovic also spent a large chunk of last season as the club's number one so has proven he is capable, although he was shipped out on loan to Strasbourg this season.

Hermansen would be expensive and ultimately would be a luxury signing at this stage of the squads building process, so it would be odd to see them step up any interest as early as January.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 02/11/2024.