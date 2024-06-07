Highlights Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the sale of left-back Ian Maatsen.

The youngster spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga club and wants to stay in Germany.

Dortmund are reluctant to pay the £35million release clause in the player’s contract.

Chelsea are currently in talks with Borussia Dortmund as Ian Maatsen seeks a permanent move away from the club this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Maatsen joined Chelsea as a youth player in 2018 but has made just 16 senior appearances since. He’s had a number of loan spells in England with the likes of Coventry City, Charlton Athletic and Burnley, but his most recent stint away from Chelsea saw him join up with Bundesliga giants Dortmund.

The Dutch youth international had a successful few months at Signal Iduna Park in the second half of the 2023/24 season, as he made 23 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored four goals in that time. He was also part of Dortmund’s famous run to the Champions League final, where they were ultimately beaten by 15-time winners Real Madrid.

Dortmund ‘in talks’ with Chelsea

Maatsen is keen to join Dortmund on a permanent basis

Maatsen is set to return to London this summer, but Sky Sports reporter Sheth revealed it is the player’s desire to continue his career in Germany with Dortmund. The main stumbling block for the Champions League finalists appears to be the significant release clause in the player’s contract that was signed prior to his move abroad.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“One potential signing that they could get big money for is Ian Maatsen. We do know that he went on loan to Borussia Dortmund and had a really successful spell, getting to the Champions League final. “Before he went there, he signed an extension on his contract at Chelsea that takes him to 2026 and it’s our understanding the contract includes a release clause of around £35m. We know Dortmund want to keep him and we know Maatsen wants to stay. “He’s happy at Dortmund, but the club don’t want to pay £35m. It’s simply too high of a figure for them, so they are currently in talks with Chelsea over potentially negotiating that release clause and maybe bringing it down to potentially around £30m. “It definitely is one to watch and it’s definitely one Chelsea could make a bit of money from.”

Chelsea will look to use any money recouped from player sales to strengthen the current playing squad that is set to begin another new era under a new manager next season. The Blues confirmed the appointment of Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca earlier this week as he succeeds Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Chelsea ‘join the race’ for Man City star

A number of top European clubs are weighing up a move

Elsewhere, Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs considering a move for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez this summer. The 24-year-old made the move to England from his homeland of Argentina in 2022, but he is yet to cement himself as their talisman ahead of Erling Haaland.

As a result of the competition for places at the Etihad, reports linking him with a move away from Manchester have emerged in recent weeks and he wouldn’t be short of potential suitors if he is to make the switch.

Julian Alvarez 2023/24 Premier League stats for Manchester City Stats Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 9 Minutes played 2,658

GIVEMESPORT understand that Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the key names in the mix should he depart. PSG’s need for attacking reinforcement has been exacerbated following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, while Chelsea’s struggles in that area of the pitch are well-documented.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.