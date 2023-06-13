Chelsea are braced for a busy summer. Outgoings are the most important thing because Mauricio Pochettino needs a manageable squad size.

Mason Mount is perhaps the most talked about out of the possible exits. Manchester United really want to get this one done, but they won't match Chelsea's £70-75m valuation. They want Mount for under £60m and perhaps even closer to £50m. Although Chelsea want Mount to stay there remains a high probability he will leave. But Manchester United will walk away if the price doesn't drop.

Who else could leave Chelsea?

Kai Havertz is another intriguing potential departure. Real Madrid's interest is genuine, but Chelsea would expect a guaranteed fee of at least £50m. That presents a problem for Real. Another sub-plot is whether Real can now get Kylian Mbappe this summer.

PSG plan to sell if Mbappe doesn't sign a new deal, although Real may still wait until next summer if they have player buy in. On Monday Mbappe informed the club he won't activate the one-year extension on his existing deal and PSG don't want to let his contract (which expires in 2024) run down.

Mateo Kovacic is another Chelsea exit to look out for. Manchester City are optimistic of agreeing a fee with Chelsea and the player wants the move.

And N’Golo Kante is on the brink of joining Saudi champions Al-Ittihad despite having a Chelsea extension offer still on the table. Kante already shook hands with Al-Ittihad's President on a deal worth up to €100m per year with all earnings considered. Al-Nassr also want Kante and are waiting to see if there are any late surprises.

And Christian Pulisic is also likely to leave. As revealed last summer, Serie A is his preferred destination. Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are other potential outgoings.

Who does Pochettino want to sign at Chelsea?

In terms of Chelsea’s incomings, Moises Caicedo is definitely still a big Chelsea target, as first revealed last December. Brighton rejected Chelsea’s bid in January. The expectation is that both Chelsea and Arsenal will try again. Liverpool will not be in the race since they don't see value at the price required, and there is nothing significant at this point in the Manchester United links either.

Even though Brighton are not just offering up a specific number (they rarely do), my understanding is it's going to take a starting point of £70m guaranteed plus at least £10m in add-ons. But I don't think Caicedo - described as a "revelation" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp - will end up being £100m.

Do Chelsea want to strengthen other positions too?

Away from midfield, Chelsea want a goalscorer, even with Christopher Nkunku arriving from Leipzig. They have several forwards on their list including Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Inter's Lautaro Martinez. Inter maintain Martinez is not for sale. But many industry insiders feel Inter will be forced to offload some stars due to their financial situation.

It's obviously the same with Inter keeper André Onana, who is also on Chelsea's list. I think that David Raya is more likely now to depart for Spurs as long as the club can agree a price with Brentford. Chelsea certainly didn't don't see value in the club’s very publicly quoted fee of £40m.

There's no doubt Chelsea are working furiously behind the scenes. I don't think one signing will fix all, although a primary goalscorer will obviously be really important. But it's several outgoings that will allow Pochettino a manageable squad size. This is the key to building chemistry, and without that Chelsea will struggle to get back into the top four next season.