Since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of Chelsea, he hasn’t been afraid to sign football's best and most promising talent, bringing in 26 different players across three transfer windows.

According to Transfermarkt, this has cost the American just over £800m, but after Chelsea’s first two games of the season it is clear they are still going to need reinforcements before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.

Victor Osimhen

The most obvious weak point in the Chelsea side is scoring goals. This was evident last season as the Blues were only able to net 38 goals in the Premier League - the joint-fifth lowest. This should make signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen their top priority for the rest of the window.

The Nigerian forward scored 31 goals in 39 games last season (only seven fewer than Chelsea’s entire Premier League goal tally), as he helped Napoli win their first league title since 1990. This winning mentality is exactly what a Chelsea team that is severely lacking any confidence needs, as the blue side of London have only won four league games in 2023.

Italian football pundit Paolo Del Genio was quoted by All Nigerian Soccer as saying: "He's a beast, unstoppable, he has this incredible energy, and it's difficult to keep up with him for 90. There's nothing to improve on physical excessive power, on the contrary, at best it would even be contained at times.

"While on the technical aspect, we see that there is a great job, useful for himself and much more useful for the team. Now Osimhen is doing very well for the team."

Last season Osimhen was the fifth top goalscorer in Europe, only behind the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. Furthermore, per FBREF, the 24-year-old ranks in the top one per cent of strikers for goals per 90mins averaging at 0.96, as well as the top two per cent for shots per 90min (4.25) and top three per cent for shots on target per 90min.

For comparison, current Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson (who is the only recognised striker available to the club, and failed to score in his first two starts for the Blues), averages in the top 15 per cent of strikers for goals per 90 (0.62) - and only in the top 51 per cent for total shots per 90 mins averaging out at 2.52 a game, meaning per match Osimhen is taking 1.73 shots more than Jackson.

The Nigerian has also played 99 more games than Jackson, score 78 more goals, making him vastly more experienced.

Despite Osimhen’s contract expiring in 2025, it may be difficult for Boehly to gain the services of Serie A’s top goalscorer, as the Italian champions have reportedly set an asking price of €200m, per Goal.

Emiliano Martinez

Another position that Chelsea need to strengthen in the goalkeeper department. In the transfer window so far, both first and second-choice goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy have left the club.

This has already prompted Chelsea to sign Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25m, but with only Marcus Bettinelli as cover, Chelsea will likely dip back into the market for another goalkeeper.

The best option for new manager Mauricio Pochettino could be Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez who last season kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions, whereas Sanchez only kept eight.

In Pochettino’s first two games as Chelsea manager, his starting XIs had an average age of 25.1 and the overall squad has an average age of 23.6 - making it the youngest in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner could provide much-needed leadership, experience and a winning mentality, as well as a style of play which is notorious for winding up and putting off his opponents in quite spectacular fashion - traits the Chelsea squad desperately requires.

Following Martinez’s World Cup heroics (for which he was awarded the Golden Glove and named the tournament’s best goalkeeper), Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: "I think he's the best goalkeeper in the world.

"He's won the World Cup with Argentina, outstanding performance. I mean, some of the saves he made all through the tournament... I think everyone who was watching the final knew that Argentina were going to win with Emi Martinez in goal. He's coming back as the best 'keeper in the world."

Martinez ranks in the top 1 per cent of all goalkeepers for defensive actions outside the penalty area and attempts 34.68 passes on average per 90 mins, according to FBREF. This makes him an ideal candidate for Pochettino, who wants his goalkeepers to play out from the back and come off their line quickly.

The final position that Chelsea may look for reinforcements in is left-back following the departure of Lewis Hall to Newcastle and Marc Cucurella’s disappointing performances last season.

Pervis Estupinan

One option they could look at is the ever-impressive Brighton left-back Pervis Estupinan, who has already scored one goal and provided two assists, in two games this season.

Last season the Ecuadorian started 41 times for the Seagulls, scoring one goal and assisting eight, meaning he had more goal contributions last season than Chelsea left-backs Ben Chilwell and Cucurella combined.

The 25-year-old’s attacking output will allow him to fit seamlessly into Pochettino's system, which allows his full-backs to bomb up the pitch into attacking positions and create overloads leading to chances. This system has allowed Pochettino's previous fullbacks, such as Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier to thrive.

Estupinian’s excellent performances prompted current Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi to say in February, per The Argus: “He’s very important in build-up but he’s becoming a complete player now. And our target is to help the players to become complete. They have to be able to play in every part of the pitch. They are able to understand the play. They are able to understand before to receive the ball, what is the next line of pass open. And for this I’m very happy.”

Additionally, in the last two seasons, Chilwell has missed 36 Premier League games for Chelsea (including a ruptured cruciate ligament, that ruled him out for 24 games), making it vital that Chelsea find an excellent second or even first-choice left-back who isn’t injury prone.