Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has invested plenty of money in his playing squad since arriving at Stamford Bridge, but journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that some of their new additions have been downgrades on some of the players in their side.

Under Todd Boehly's leadership at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have significantly prioritised recruiting the finest young talent globally. While the Blues have yet to see substantial success on the pitch, this outcome is a foreseeable risk when investing in youthful prospects who require time to acclimate to both the Premier League and senior-level football.

Mauricio Pochettino faces a lack of experience within his squad, prompting scrutiny of their recruitment approach over the years. Plenty of their reinforcements haven't worked out so far, and they've also allowed certain players to depart. There's certainly an argument to suggest that they've not upgraded in positions, despite spending a significant amount of money.

Chelsea's summer signings

Late in the summer transfer window, the signing of Cole Palmer took Boehly's spending since arriving to over £1billion. Despite the hefty investment, the Blues are still struggling in the Premier League and currently find themselves sitting in the bottom half in 11th place. There's no doubt Chelsea will likely continue to reinforce their squad, but something needs to change at Stamford Bridge.

Selected Chelsea summer signings Players Appearances Goals Assists Match Rating Fee paid Axel Disasi 21 1 0 6.63 £38.5m Nicolas Jackson 16 (4) 7 2 6.81 £30.1m Moises Caicedo 18 (2) 0 1 6.64 £115m Cole Palmer 15 (4) 10 4 7.03 £42.5m Romeo Lavia 0 (1) 0 0 6.26 £58m Christopher Nkunku 2 (3) 2 0 6.47 £52m Fees/stats courtesy of Sky Sports and WhoScored - as of 11/02/2024

Due to financial constraints, Chelsea aren't likely to spend as much as they have in recent years in the future, and the west London outfit might need to be a little more smart with their investment. We've seen the Blues offload a host of players, such as Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, and Marc Guehi, before replacing them with expensive additions. Considering the performances of Pochettino's side in the last couple of seasons, it's safe to say their strategy hasn't paid off.

Another example could be Callum Hudson-Odoi after his performance at the weekend against Newcastle United. The Nottingham Forest winger scored his third Premier League goal of the season, which would put him fourth in the goalscorer chats for Chelsea. The west London club let him go for a mere £5m in the summer transfer window, while spending hundreds of millions on new wingers. There are plenty of examples where Chelsea have allowed players to depart for minimal fees while spending hefty amounts on their replacements.

Dean Jones - Chelsea have downgraded in positions

Jones has suggested that Chelsea have downgraded in certain positions at Stamford Bridge in the transfer market, labelling it an 'extremely strange' situation. The journalist adds that Pochettino is certainly under pressure with the upcoming Carabao Cup final an important fixture when deciding his future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Also beyond character, they have looked for elite players to complement the players that were already there. At times, it actually feels like Chelsea have downgraded positions in Todd Boehly's tenure at Chelsea. So it's an extremely strange situation. Pochettino is definitely under pressure. I think the cup competitions are going to be key, like the Carabao Cup final. No Chelsea fan will be going to Wembley expecting a win that day. Definitely arriving in hope more than expectation."

Chelsea continuing to scout young talent

The strategy of acquiring the best young talent from around the world is one that needs patience and time in order to allow new additions to develop. Not only do they have to grow into the player they're expected to, they are forced to be accustomed to a new style of football, country, and culture.

It appears that Boehly isn't willing to change, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea are continuing to scout possibly 15 young players from around the world at the moment. The respected reporter adds that nothing is imminent, but the Blues are preparing for the summer transfer window.