Chelsea have another incredibly busy transfer window, and despite the clock ticking down on Deadline Day, sources have now told GIVEMESPORT that Mauricio Pochettino could be set to lose another one of his players at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Transfer News - Trevoh Chalobah

GMS sources can reveal that the Blues are locked in talks with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich over a potential last-minute move for Trevoh Chalobah.

While the deadline for any transfers is at 11pm, that is not the case in Germany, with any final deals needing to be completed by 5pm. The main source of discussion between the two sides surrounds whether a move for Chalobah will either be on loan or permanently, with it being understood that Pochettino's side are pushing Bayern to sign him on a more long-term basis.

Talks continue heading into the final hour of the deadline in Germany, while the £50k-a-week earning Chalobah (as per Capology) has also made it clear that if he is to leave west London on Deadline Day, it will only be for Bayern.

Chelsea summer signings 2023 Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Should Trevoh Chalobah leave Chelsea on Deadline Day?

While Chelsea fans might be disappointed to see another one of their club's academy graduates leaving this summer, it is difficult to blame Chalobah from wanting to pursue a move elsewhere given that the prospect of consistent first-team football at Stamford Bridge might be a little hard to ask for.

Going to Bayern would be an intriguing step for the English defender, while he must surely take encouragement from the likes of Jude Bellingham who himself moved to Germany and the Bundesliga and emerged as a far better player from the experience.

Chelsea's Deadline Day

In other potential outgoings, Chelsea are also facing the prospect of selling Conor Gallagher if a team meets their £50m valuation, with Tottenham said to be among the Premier League teams wanting to take him away from Stamford Bridge.

Having seen Todd Boehly bankroll another massive summer spending spree, it appears attentions have firmly towards getting players out of the club and recouping some of that money rather than spending anymore.