Highlights Trevoh Chalobah is allowed to leave Chelsea this summer as long as the Blues receive 'the right price'.

Fulham are among the clubs that are showing interest in the 24-year-old defender.

Chelsea eye a move for Artem Dovbyk to support Jackson with him compared to Erling Haaland.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah will be available to would-be buyers for the right price this summer, The Athletic have revealed. The report has suggested that Premier League outfit Fulham - among others - are expressing an interest in the 24-year-old’s services.

The recent addition of Tosin Adarabioyo has boosted Enzo Maresca’s centre-back options, especially with the likes of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi already at Stamford Bridge. Such an array of choice for the Italian manager could reduce the opportunities given to Chalobah and the like.

Next season, Maresca has the perfect chance to get Chelsea back on track. The west London-based side, who finished sixth in the table in 2023/24, sacked Mauricio Pochettino - and now, his 44-year-old replacement has one summer transfer window to stamp his authority on the top tier.

Chalobah Available for ‘the Right Price’ This Summer

Fulham among those interested in his signature

In 2023/24 alone, the uncapped Englishman - hailed as a 'soldier' by former Chelsea boss Graham Potter - played just 17 games across all competitions, which equates to 1,227 minutes. He endured a litany of injury problems at the start of the campaign and could be heading out of the Stamford Bridge doors in the coming months.

But despite becoming a regular in the first team in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign, the fact that he does not fit Maresca’s style of play could mean his days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms for 'Sensational' Star Chelsea have now agreed personal terms to sign Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise.

According to The Athletic’s report, Fulham are among those who are showing a keen interest in the Sierra Leone-born gem, with him available for ‘the right price’.

Chalobah is under contract until the summer of 2028 and he, a three-cap England Under-21 international, is keen to stay in the west of the capital - but as the time goes by, combined with the acquisition of Adarabioyo, his departure is looking all the more likely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chalobah has played 80 times in all competitions for Chelsea since emerging from the Cobham ranks. He’s scored five goals and notched the solitary assist.

Chelsea Targeting Artem Dovbyk

Described as Haaland-esque striker

Chelsea’s striker problems are no secret after Nicolas Jackson has relatively flattered to deceive since joining as part of a £30.1 million deal from Villarreal last summer. Despite the Senegal international scoring 14 goals in his inaugural campaign in England, the club are still targeting an upgrade.

As such, Girona’s Artem Dobvyk is of interest to the London club. Maresca liked the look of Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, but now that David Ornstein has reported that the Slovenian centre forward is set to stay and sign a new contract at his Bundesliga employers, Dovbyk could emerge as their priority choice.

Dovbyk, Sesko, Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Dovbyk Sesko Jackson Minutes 2,606 1,532 2,810 Goals 24 14 14 Assists 8 2 5 Shots per game 2.4 1.5 2.3 Key passes per game 0.8 0.4 1.1 Overall rating 7.08 6.83 7.07

According to GMS sources, Chelsea are looking for a striker that boasts innate goalscoring exploits and, as such, they have sent scouts to watch the Ukrainian ace - praised for his 'Haaland-esque qualities' - in action in 2023/24.

A potentially cheaper option than other strikers on the market, Dovbyk - still just 26 years of age - plundered 24 goals and eight goals in 36 La Liga outings, all while spearheading his side to a third-placed finish, securing Champions League football for the first time in their history.