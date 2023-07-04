Chelsea have one of the best youth academies in the world.

In the past few years, a number of Chelsea youngsters have come through their youth system and gone on to have success either at the club or elsewhere.

Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Marc Guehi are just a few names that spent time in the Blues' youth system and are now excelling in the sport.

One Chelsea youngster that will be looking to follow in their footsteps and make the step up to first-team football is Khalil Mitchell.

The youngster plays for Chelsea U11s and has recently gone viral for a ridiculous bit of skill in the East Mallorca Cup 2023.

Chelsea dominated the group stages and faced off against Juventus in the semi-finals of the competition.

During the game, Mitchell had the ball in the middle of the field and had a Juventus player in front of him.

The Chelsea player proceeded to pull out an incredible rainbow flick that sailed perfectly over the Juventus youngster's head.

Mitchell then picked up the ball and drove forward being completely wiped out by an opposition player. It was a sensational piece of skill and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Chelsea U11 player goes viral for crazy skill during East Mallorca Cup

Imagine being able to pull off pieces of brilliance like that at such a young age.

A post from Twitter user @Football__Tweet showing the skill has gone viral, attracting just over 1.9k retweets at the time of writing and 2.9m views.

Football fans on Twitter are raving about the youngster's piece of skill.

@gomolemo_mogau wrote: "I would go crazy if my kid did that! In-Game!!!"

"Put this dude into the first team now, absolute baller", @ChrisWing1990 joked.

@Ngcebo_YNWA said: "I would cry unstoppable tears if my son did that."

"That's the most gorgeous rainbow flick I've ever seen", @mhmdqyym_ wrote.

While @hthompson27x said: "Oh my god that kid has got some talent."

Mitchell went on to score twice in the game as Chelsea won 6-3 and progressed to the final.

The Blues were unable to lift the title, though, as they were beaten 6-0 by Espanyol.

Despite Chelsea coming up just short, Mitchell won the Mejor Jugador MVP award, given to the best player in the tournament.

Remember the name.