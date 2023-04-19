Chelsea have identified Luis Enrique as the "leading candidate" for their soon-to-be vacant manager role, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Frank Lampard had been hired as interim boss until the end of the campaign, but Jones believes Enrique is in line to be hired as the full-time boss.

Chelsea manager news - Luis Enrique

As per a report from Spanish outlet Diario AS, Enrique had been open to taking the Chelsea job immediately after Graham Potter was sacked earlier this month.

It's claimed Enrique, who has been out of work since his last job as the Spanish national team manager, would've happily taken over the full-time reigns at Chelsea, with the club opting for a different route instead.

Former manager Lampard was offered the job on an interim basis until the end of the season, returning to Stamford Bridge as boss just two years after being sacked (Sky Sports).

Unlikely to be given the role on a full-time basis at the end of the campaign, not least because of his poor results while in interim charge, all eyes are switching towards who Chelsea will appoint as boss.

Enrique remains in the mix to be handed the reins at Stamford Bridge, with journalist Simon Phillips recently telling GIVEMESPORT the Spaniard is expected to be invited back for a second interview.

It's suggested the Chelsea hierarchy were keen on the ex-Barcelona chief when they first met following Potter's sacking and could step up their pursuit to hire him in the coming weeks.

What has Dean Jones said about Enrique to Chelsea?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones tipped Enrique as a front-runner for the Chelsea job, insisting those high up at the club are impressed by the Spanish coach.

On the 52-year-old, Jones said: "As far as I'm told, he is a leading candidate for this job based on everything they're judging them on. I just think that the players in the dressing room need to be inspired right now, and you know that there needs to be a special person that comes into that dressing room.

"Also the players themselves need to be judged by someone with completely fresh eyes. Luis Enrique has complete confidence in his own ability to judge a group of players and form a successful team. I really do think Luis Enrique is a great person to be looking at.”

Who else is being linked with the Chelsea job?

According to a recent report by The Evening Standard, former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is the other big name in the running to take over at Chelsea.

It's suggested, just like Enrique, the Chelsea board will meet with Nagelsmann for a second time to discuss his plans for the club.

Elsewhere, the same report lists Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim as a potential outsider, with the Portuguese tactician having impressed at both domestic and European level.