Chelsea star Mason Mount is heading for a Stamford Bridge exit 'as things stand', transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Speculation has been growing around Mount's future, with various Premier League sides monitoring the midfielder's situation.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to a report last week by The Athletic, Mount is leaning towards a Chelsea departure when the transfer window opens later this year.

It's claimed the midfield maestro is locked in contract talks with the Blues, but is currently favouring a move away from Stamford Bridge instead.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are rumoured to be in the mix for the England international's signature, with Arsenal also tipped as an alternative option.

However, if the report is to be believed, it's United that Mount is currently edging towards, with the prospect of working with Erik ten Hag and playing Champions League football appealing to him.

That's not to say Chelsea have given up on extending Mount's £80,000-per-week contract, which is currently due to expire at the end of next season, but incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino looks set to have a difficult task persuading him to stay.

Keen for Mount to play a part in his Chelsea side next season, Pochettino is said to be pushing the board to offer the midfielder what he wants to stay, yet any breakthrough with an agreement is yet to materialise.

What has Dean Jones said about Mount's Chelsea future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted Chelsea are pushing to extend Mount's deal, even if an exit looks the most likely outcome right now.

On the 36-cap England international, Jones said: "He looks emotional because his future at Chelsea is up in the air and he doesn't know if he's going back there, it's as simple as that. I've always had this hunch that he ends up signing a new contract and I think in the next week, we'll get a little bit more clarity on whether that's possible. But the simple fact is, as it stands right now, Mason Mount will be leaving Chelsea.”

What would it mean for Chelsea to lose Mount this summer?

A product of Chelsea's revered academy system, Mount broke into the Blues' first team all the way back in August 2019 and has since gone on to register just under 200 senior appearances for the club (Transfermarkt).

In that time, the Portsmouth-born star has lifted multiple trophies with the west Londoners, including the 2021 Champions League, which Mount played a crucial role in.

Granted, given their FFP restraints this summer, Chelsea are going to need to offload players in order to balance the books and trim down the squad.

But with his best years still ahead of him, losing Mount would represent a major blow for Chelsea, not least given the emotional connection he harbours with the club.