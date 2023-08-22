Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has given a glowing review on the youngster, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Meanwhile, journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on Conor Gallagher’s future at the club, whilst also discussing Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield setup.

Chelsea news – Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka signed for the Blues last summer for a fee of £20m from Aston Villa, as per Sky Sports.

The young midfielder didn’t make a massive impact in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but new manager Pochettino has given him a chance to express himself this campaign.

The 19-year-old started Chelsea’s first two Premier League games this term, scoring against West Ham United at the weekend.

However, according to the BBC, Chukwuemeka suffered an injury in the first half of the game which has now ruled him out for six weeks, after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Thankfully for Chelsea fans, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo arrived through the door this month, but after a promising start to the campaign, it’s a devastating blow for Pochettino and Chukwuemeka.

Whether the England youth international would start once Lavia and Caicedo are fully integrated into the side remains to be seen, but he certainly did his chances no harm in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season.

Now, journalist Taylor has heaped praise on the young midfielder after his recent impressive performances.

What has Taylor said about Chelsea and Chukwuemeka?

Taylor has suggested that Chukwuemeka has a bright future ahead of him and Pochettino could be the right man to get the best out of him.

However, the journalist adds that Chelsea could continue their spending this window, meaning Chukwuemeka could have more competition to contend with.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, by the end of the transfer window, I do suspect Chelsea to have more options in their team. So, I do expect them to continue spending.

“However, I think Chukwuemeka has got a huge future ahead of him. He's only 19. I think that goal at the weekend showcased the talent he has, and I do think Pochettino is the right coach to actually give him a chance.

“He's not scared to put the youngsters in, as we saw with Mason Burstow who came on as a substitute, you've got Levi Colwill who has come straight in now.

“So, I do think this is a good situation for Chukwuemeka although, I have to say, I do feel that injury could be quite serious."

Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future

There’s been a lot of doubts surrounding Gallagher this summer, with multiple clubs showing an interest in securing his signature.

Earlier in the window, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea rejected a £40m bid from West Ham United for Gallagher, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the England international.

Despite clubs circling, Gallagher has been given an opportunity this season by Pochettino, starting the opening two fixtures.

However, Caicedo and Lavia are yet to be given a place in the starting eleven since their recent moves to Stamford Bridge, which could cause Gallagher some problems in the near future.

Whether this prompts him to consider his future in west London remains to be seen, and journalist Brown has now provided an update on his chances of playing regularly at Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, I get asked about Conor Gallagher a lot. It was made pretty clear publicly that he wants to stay and fight at Chelsea and thinks he's got a chance there. He certainly has.

“I thought he did absolutely nothing wrong at the start of the season. The problem is that Chelsea have since signed two players in that area of the pitch, which is not really good news for Conor Gallagher.

“I would like to see him playing. I think, if they play with a two, that's probably going to be difficult. If they play with a three on a regular basis, I think that he's absolutely ideal to play in a midfield three, and I would like to see him starting the majority of games despite the signings that they've made.

“So, I think it will be interesting to see what Pochettino does.”

Chelsea’s midfield options

As previously mentioned, Chelsea now have plenty of options in the middle, especially when Chukwuemeka returns from injury.

In the opening two games of the campaign, Pochettino opted for a midfield pairing of Enzo Fernandez and Gallagher, with Chukwuemeka playing a slightly more advanced role.

Caicedo and Lavia will now come into the thinking, and it will be interesting to see how Pochettino shapes his side over the next few weeks.

It’s certainly a nice headache for the Argentine manager to have, especially with some favourable fixtures against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth coming up.

This could be a good opportunity for Chelsea to involve some of their new signings, giving them a chance to adapt to their style and settle in at Stamford Bridge.

Now, Brown has spoken about Pochettino’s tactical setup.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Pochettino came into this team expecting and realising that he has some of the best wing backs available in world football and I think he wanted to utilise that and get them to play a system that utilises them and their strengths to the maximum.

“That probably means that you can't find room for three in midfield but since Reece James’ injury, he might be rethinking that so we'll see. I think Gallagher will get minutes this season and I think he deserves them.”

What’s next for Chelsea?

We could see Chelsea now enter the market for another attacking player after solving their midfield problem.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Forest winger Brennan Johnson is ‘one to watch’ before the window slams shut in September.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea still have an interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, so it appears their transfer business is not over yet.