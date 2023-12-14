Highlights Mauricio Pochettino still has the full support of the Chelsea dressing room but fans could turn on him if the Blues fail to beat Sheffield United.

The length of Reece James' injury layoff remains unclear with the Chelsea captain potentially requiring surgery.

Chelsea are interested in signing a striker in January with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres on their radar.

Mauricio Pochettino has arguably always been under pressure since his first day at Stamford Bridge, because Chelsea demand constant success. However, there is also an appreciation that the project needs time. How much time depends as much upon Pochettino's relationship with the owners and senior leadership as results alone.

The aim when he joined was to review Pochettino in a two-way process at the end of the season, halfway into the guaranteed part of his contract. Chelsea also hold a one-year extension after 2025. As it stands, that's still the plan. Football, however, is a results-driven business and if Chelsea lose to Sheffield United, then Pochettino may face significant backlash from the fanbase.

He hasn't at any point lost the dressing room, though. Quite the opposite. There is a real respect for the Chelsea boss, who carries far more authority in the dressing room than Graham Potter. Pochettino is well aware of the challenges he faces, and how the club is in a transitional phase. His future, and path to success, will depend on him retaining a positive relationship with Clearlake Capital cofounder Behdad Eghbali (which was not something Thomas Tuchel enjoyed) and ultimately still believing in the project and that it will pay off over time.

It might sound obvious that the manager has to back the project, but Chelsea's strategy, despite its undoubted ambition, is innovative and youth-orientated. It needs some understanding and embracing and is not for every manager.

Chelsea's managers under Todd Boehly Manager Thomas Tuchel Graeme Potter Mauricio Pochettino Games 7 31 19 Wins 3 12 8 Draws 1 8 4 Defeats 3 11 7 Win Percentage 43% 39% 42% Goals Scored Per Game 1.1 1.1 1.6 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.4 1 1.4 All statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 15/12/2023

Problems at right-back

No timescale for Reece James' injury; Malo Gusto is also sidelined

Pochettino is having to work with a really young squad and contend with a lot of injuries. The latest to suffer a prolonged spell on the sidelines is captain Reece James, who picked up another hamstring injury in the loss to Everton. James and Chelsea must now decide whether surgery is necessary. Sources close to the club haven't yet put a specific timescale on James' return, probably because surgery will extend his spell out (and maybe even cost him a place at the Euros this summer), but it might be the best chance of solving a chronic problem.

Either way, James will be sidelined until at least February. Chelsea have an issue at right back because Malo Gusto is also injured and it's likely Marc Cucurella continues to fill in for now. He has actually looked quite impressive on an unfamiliar side.

Plans for January transfer window

Toney, Osimhen and Gyokeres eyed in striker search

Chelsea's January plan is to keep the squad size the same or even smaller, so they won't bring in a crazy volume of names, even with injuries. It certainly won't be like last January. The priority incoming is a striker, but it has to be the right name. If that means waiting until summer Chelsea are prepared to do so. A lot will also depend on how Christopher Nkunku fares when he returns. If he hits the ground running Chelsea might be more patient.

Victor Osimhen is a top target, but it's going to be difficult to pull off a deal in January. Osihmen has no reason to move mid-season given Napoli are still in the Champions League and he won't know what kind of European football, if any, Chelsea are getting. The Nigerian striker also won't be short of suitors. Ivan Toney remains on Chelsea's list with some divided internal opinion on whether he is the right fit. The profile is certainly one Pochettino would endorse because the Chelsea boss would ideally like proven Premier League experience and a target man.

Chelsea's strike targets - Per-game statistics 2023/24 Player Ivan Toney (2022/23) Victor Osimhen Viktor Gyokeres Goals 0.6 0.5 0.8 Assists 0.1 0.1 0.3 Shots 2.8 3.4 3.1 Fouls Won 2.2 1.3 3.2 Offsides 0.8 1.3 0.5 Aerial Duels Won 3.3 1.9 1.7 All statistics according to Whoscored - Correct as of 15/12/2023

Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres has also been scouted. He's an expensive January option because Ruben Amorim has told his board in no uncertain terms he doesn't want a January exit. Sporting's position is that Gyokeres' €100m (£86m) release clause must be met or bettered otherwise they won't sell a player who only joined over the summer. Roony Bardghji and Antonio Nusa are two other possibilities. Chelsea had also internally discussed Ollie Watkins prior to him signing a new contract. Like Toney, he's an older profile than the club have gone for to date under Clearlake-Boehly.

It will be interesting to see how much say Pochettino has in January. Chelsea's model doesn't function unless there is freedom to challenge and some decisions may take time as a result. Sources indicate Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will still lead the process - similar to last summer - despite suggestions Pochettino will be handed 'full' control. His voice is hugely important, but the recruitment dynamic won't change dramatically from last summer. That also means Eghbali will remain heavily involved.