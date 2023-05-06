Chelsea’s imminent manager Mauricio Pochettino could get the club “challenging for titles straightaway” by signing a world-class striker like Victor Osimhen at Stamford Bridge, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The incoming Blues manager needs to perform major surgery on the squad during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news – Victor Osimhen

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and Manchester United have more concrete interest in Osimhen than Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this year, reports in Italy had claimed that Napoli were braced for several bids for their talismanic striker and hoped that an excessive asking price would put Chelsea and Arsenal off his services.

The same sources say that the champions have prepared for offers by slapping a £150m price tag on the centre-forwards head as they look to wade off suitors and secure his future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT in March that the 24-year-old was a “dream target” ahead of the summer window, with the Blues desperate for a world-class option to play down the centre.

And Crook believes that Chelsea would be more likely to secure the signature of Osimhen than that of Harry Kane from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the market.

What next for Chelsea and Osimhen?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Pochettino can get Chelsea challenging for titles straightaway with a couple of additions, including a striker. Maybe that could come into his thinking.

“They like Osimhen as well. So, maybe that one might be more likely [than Harry Kane] at this stage, but I can see the connection with Pochettino.”

How has Osimhen’s value increased over the last year?

Following a stunning season in which his 22 goals in Serie A have played a part in firing the Naples outfit to their first league title since 1990, it’s no shock to see his transfer value increase significantly.

In June of last year, Transfermarkt rated the 25-cap Nigeria international at €65m (around £57m) as vultures began to notice the centre-forward tearing it up in Italy.

But a little under 12 months later, the former Lille man’s value has rocketed to €100m (£88m), indicating that the suitors for his signature have increased as some of Europe’s top clubs plot a move to sign him this summer.

Osimhen would be an excellent signing for Chelsea, given that their only out-and-out senior centre-forward option in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Stamford Bridge in the next few months.

And it wouldn’t be a shock to see Todd Boehly make a move for the Serie A star this summer.