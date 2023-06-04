Chelsea target Victor Osimhen “has always said” that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will look to bolster his centre-forward options in his Blues squad at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea transfer news – Victor Osimhen

According to Calciomercato, Napoli are eager to keep Osimhen with the Serie A champions and will look to offer him a new contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The new deal contains a release clause of £138m amid interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to reports in Italy, the Naples outfit had previously slapped a £150m price tag on the centre-forward’s head.

But, as per Football.London, Chelsea are considering a record-breaking bid to sign the 24-year-old, with the striker reportedly top of Pochettino's shopping list

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen is Chelsea’s primary target heading into the summer transfer window.

Sheth says Bayern Munich have also displayed an interest in the striker and indicates that Napoli may choose to sell if he doesn’t pen terms on a new deal with the Italian giants.

What has Sheth said about Osimhen?

Speaking about Osimhen’s potential next move, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Victor Osimhen has always said he's working towards his dream of playing in the Premier League. There has been interest from Bayern Munich as well.

“The only thing that might be going against Napoli in this situation is his contract, and that is the fact he's only got two years left.

“If he doesn't sign a new contract, I don't think Napoli will want him going down to one year left because they know he's six months away from signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club for no money.

“I don't think they'd want to lose £100m-£120m on him.”

Would Osimhen be a good signing for Chelsea?

After scoring just seven goals this term, Kai Havertz has earned the title of Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League, indicating that the Blues have a goalscoring issue that needs to be resolved.

Osimhen could be the west London outfit’s solution, with the 25-cap Nigeria international bagging 30 goals and providing five assists in 38 appearances this term.

The Lagos-born star would provide a significant improvement on Havertz and Pochettino’s alternative forward options at the time of writing and could fire the Blues into European contention rather than the disappointing 12th-placed finish of this campaign.

Therefore, this is a deal that co-chairman Todd Boehly should consider ahead of the summer transfer window to regain Chelsea’s place amongst Europe’s elite.