Highlights Chelsea are still in search of a striker; but there have been no developments on a Victor Osimhen deal, per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano denies rumours of Chelsea accelerating the Osimhen deal; and the situation remains unchanged.

Chelsea need another striker as Datro Fofana and Broja are set to leave. Osimhen could be key despite needing to sell to afford him permanently.

Chelsea's hunt for a striker continues to burn on, with the Blues in the market for a new talisman to compete with Nicolas Jackson ahead of what promises to be a challenging season across all fronts for the west London club - but one star that seemingly won't be on his way to Stamford Bridge without developments is Victor Osimhen, with Fabrizio Romano stating that there has been 'no changes' in the situation for the Napoli striker.

Chelsea were linked with the striker earlier in the month in a deal that could see Romelu Lukaku join Napoli on a permanent deal, whilst Osimhen would find his way to the Premier League on a loan deal to benefit both clubs. With Paris Saint-Germain in the hunt for his signing, Osimhen is wanted across Europe and it is no surprise given his record for Napoli over the past few seasons. But one club that he won't be joining momentarily is Chelsea, with the Blues having 'no change' in his situation.

Romano: "No Change" in Lukaku and Osimhen Deal

The two strikers won't be swapping clubs anytime soon

Speaking via his Playback account on Tuesday evening, Romano stated that he has heard extremely different accounts on Osimhen's future including rumours that Chelsea are 'accelerating' in a deal for his services alongside being left back in the race - though he refuted any claims.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A statistics - Napoli squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 13th Goals 15 1st Shots Per Game 3.6 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.5 6th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =5th Match rating 6.98 2nd

He said:

"Will Chelsea go for Osimhen? I told you for Osimhen, in many different ways that there are no changes. "Nothing is happening today. People are saying that Chelsea left the race for Osimhen, I'm not aware of this. People are saying that Chelsea are accelerating for Osimhen, I'm not aware of this. People are saying that Chelsea are getting closer for Osimhen on a loan, I'm not aware of this. "No changes of Osimhen. As of today, the interest remains, but Osimhen doesn't want to go on loan. What happens in one week, two weeks, three weeks, we will see. We can't predict the future, but Osimhen today, nothing is happening."

Chelsea Need a New Talisman

Nicolas Jackson can't do it all on his own

Chelsea could do with another striker to come into their ranks - especially with David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja likely to leave the club this summer. Jackson is their only out-and-out striker, and though Christopher Nkunku could play there in a false nine role, it would be brutish to suggest that he would be any good in such a role over the course of a season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen scored 26 Serie A goals for Napoli in 2022/23 as they romped to a first league title since 1990.

Marc Guiu is likely too young to be of great use to Chelsea in the coming season, and whilst a potential deal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samuel Omorodion has been floated with the Spanish outfit set to sign Manchester City star Julian Alvarez, there is no experience in their front line with the Spain-born star only having 35 appearances at La Liga level.

Osimhen would be an extremely astute signing, though the Nigerian would only be on loan for a season and so it would leave Enzo Maresca and his transfer recruitment team back at square one at the start of next season - with Chelsea's excessive amount of players meaning that they would have to sell players on to afford a new hitman.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-08-24.