Chelsea could be interested in bringing another striker to Stamford Bridge ahead of the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Although Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team finalised the signing of Nicolas Jackson in the summer, the young forward needs time to adapt to the Premier League, and adding an experienced head to their forward line could be beneficial. The Senegalese striker has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, but if Chelsea want to compete for the title, then they need guaranteed goals.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since taking over at Stamford Bridge, so signing additional players to solve their goalscoring issues wouldn't be a huge surprise. Financial Fair Play regulations could eventually creep up on them in the future, so they may have to be careful with their spending in January.

Victor Osimhen is a wanted man

Considering the goals Osimhen has produced and the influence he had on Napoli's Serie A title win last season, it's no surprise that clubs are looking to tempt him with a move to England. The Nigerian forward has scored 65 goals and provided 15 assists in 111 games for the Italian club, as per Transfermarkt, and at the age of 24, he still has plenty of time to continue developing.

Earlier this year, BILD journalist Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea and Manchester United were interested in signing Osimhen ahead of the latest summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. It's not going to be easy to prise Osimhen away from Napoli, even despite a recent fallout between the club and the player.

Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda released a statement stating that he could take legal action against the club after they posted a video on social media mocking the striker. The incident hasn't impacted his minutes in Serie A with Napoli understandably desperate to have their star forward playing regularly, but there's no doubt it's created some friction between the two parties which could change that path of his future.

Jacobs has suggested that it's unlikely that Osimhen will leave in January, but his price tag could drop ahead of next summer. The journalist adds that Chelsea could be tempted to sign the striker if he's available for around £100m in 2024. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"The indications have always been from Napoli sources that it is very unlikely he will be available in January. So then Chelsea, like others I suppose, face a conundrum do you move in January or do you wait for Osimhen in the summer? And I think if Chelsea feel like they could get Osimhen then they would wait. By next summer the price will have dropped a little bit unless, obviously, Osimhen signs any kind of new deal at Napoli. Aurelio De Laurentiis has always tried for about €150m or €160m and the reason for that is because he argues they paid Lille €80m for the player. And I'd say he argues that because the numbers are a bit contentious. It includes the payment upfront which was maybe €50m, plus bonuses, plus player swaps. That is how Napoli calculated the deal is worth €80m, and therefore De Laurentiis has always argued in the past because of Osimhen's form and I think he was eighth in the Ballon d'Or, they need double that number, which if they got it would be €160m. Flash forward to the summer, the number will be more like €120m in likelihood, which is about £100m and in the current market for a player like Osimhen, that is going to tempt quite a few clubs. Chelsea included."

Chelsea could be in trouble behind the scenes

Earlier in November, a report from The Guardian revealed that Chelsea face fresh questions after leaked files revealed a string of secret payments that could be breaching FFP regulations. The article suggests that the Blues could be hit with a points deduction if an investigation finds them guilty for the offences, which could be a huge blow for the club.

A lot of eyes are on the west London side at the moment due to the money they've spent since Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, so Chelsea will have to tread carefully in the future. Whether the recent story will have any major impact remains to be seen, but the club can't hide the excessive fees they're currently spending on players.