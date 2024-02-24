Highlights Chelsea are eyeing Victor Osimhen for a summer transfer.

Napoli forward Osimhen wants to move to the Premier League.

Chelsea aren't willing to meet the £100m release clause and want to structure a deal differently.

Chelsea could push to bring in a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues 'will be there' in the race to secure Victor Osimhen's signature, but they're unlikely to pay his release clause.

The west London club brought Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to the club at the beginning of the campaign, with Mauricio Pochettino hoping their striker problems were resolved. However, Jackson has struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League while Nkunku has endured multiple injury issues since signing on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge.

Napoli striker Osimhen has openly admitted that one day he would love to ply his trade in the Premier League, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a move happen in the summer transfer window. Chelsea are likely to be among a host of clubs in the race, but the Nigerian striker will be wanting to play Champions League football.

Chelsea in the Osimhen race

It's understood that the Blues are set to go all out to bring Osimhen to the club during the summer transfer window. The Napoli forward has enjoyed an impressive career so far and is flourishing in Italy, but he's certainly not hidden from the fact that he would love to play in the Premier League one day...

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

Victor Osimhen vs Nicolas Jackson (2023/2024 league season) Stat Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Games 11 (2) 18 (4) Goals 7 7 Assists 2 3 Shots per game 3.3 2.2 Key passes per game 0.7 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.5 1.2 Aerial duels won per game 1.7 0.9 Pass accuracy 71.8% 80.1% All stats from Whoscored (correct as of 23/02/2024)

Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea believe they are the favourites in the competitive race to sign Osimhen when the market opens later this year. According to the Mirror, Arsenal are considering entering the battle for Osimhen's signature, with Mikel Arteta desperate to improve his attacking options during the summer transfer window.

Osimhen signed a new deal with Napoli earlier in the campaign, but he does have a release clause in his contract. However, any interested party will have to pay a hefty fee to prise him away from the Italian club, with his release clause believed to be over £100m. Chelsea haven't been afraid of splashing the cash in recent years, especially under Todd Boehly's ownership, but they will have to be careful that they continue to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea will be there for Osimhen

Jacobs has suggested that he doesn't necessarily believe that Chelsea would be willing to activate Osimhen's release clause and they will look to structure a deal slightly differently, similar to the Enzo Fernandez transfer. The journalist adds that Pochettino's side will be there in the race to secure his signature. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"No, I don't think that anyone will necessarily trigger Victor Osimhen's release clause, that's not Chelsea's approach. The release clause is there to set market value, but I would imagine that Chelsea will want the ability to structure a deal slightly differently to the release clause. Either to get better payment terms or a slightly different structure. It's obviously what they did with Enzo Fernandez, they were informed by the release clause, but they bid a million more than it in order to get a slightly different structure. I think that's what Chelsea would be looking at with Victor Osimhen. But obviously, the release clause number is going to inform the sum evaluation and Chelsea will be there."

Chelsea could offload Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has endured an inconsistent period since signing for Chelsea from Manchester City, and Boehly has even warned the forward to up his game back in 2023. The American owner believed that the 29-year-old needed to show more considering the career he's had, but he's still not hit the heights at Stamford Bridge that he did under Pep Guardiola.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that some people at the club believe they should stick with Sterling, but others would be happy to see him moved on. The England international could potentially depart in the summer transfer window.