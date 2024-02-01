Highlights Chelsea are willing to wait until the summer to sign a new striker, with Victor Osimhen being their first-choice target.

The Blues have struggled for goals this season, with only 36 goals in 22 Premier League games.

Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe's elite marksmen and could be the missing piece for Chelsea's goal-scoring troubles.

Chelsea are willing to wait to the summer transfer window to spend big on a new striker, with the club confident of luring Napoli star Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have endured a difficult campaign, and attentions naturally towards the January transfer window as being a potential savour in a bid to rescue it. However, things have been fairly quiet on the incoming front, despite speculation in recent weeks linking them with a move for a striker.

Chelsea's striker troubles in the Premier League

Christopher Nkunku's injury has been a big blow to Mauricio Pochettino

The Blues have struggled for goals during the 2023/2024 season, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja failing to find any kind of consistency and clinical edge, with Pochettino's side having netted just 36 goals in 22 Premier League games - every side above them barring Manchester United and West Ham have scored more.

Christopher Nkunku's injury troubles have failed to help matters, so bringing in a new centre-forward in January would have been on Pochettino's wishlist. However, when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown has indicated that the club are ready to keep their powder dry in order to pursue their first-choice target in the summer.

Brown suggested that as well as turning down the chance of signing a new striker on deadline day, a move for Osimhen is something Chelsea are keen on making.

He said: "I think if a striker joins Chelsea today it's going to be more of a stop-gap signing rather than a high-profile one. There's no chance they get someone like Osimhen this late in the window and they're still in for him. They regard themselves as favourites if he is to leave in the summer. I think they're willing to wait and try hard for that one."

Victor Osimhen can solve Chelsea's goal-scoring problem

Pochettino could complete his attack with the Napoli striker's arrival

A Serie A title last season, and a potential AFCON one to kick off 2024, it's fair to say Osimhen has enjoyed an outstanding 12 to 18 months or so. The Nigeria international has firmly established himself as one of European football's elite marksmen, finishing as the Italian top-flight's top-scorer with an impressive 26 goals in just 32 appearances.

Making the move to the Premier League would see him compete against the likes of Erling Haaland for the division's best striker, and it's surely the kind of challenge that would prove tempting for him. Leading a rebuilding Chelsea side may also prove to be a motivation in joining the Blues, and helping them reclaim former glories.

Victor Osimhen vs Erling Haaland (2023/2024 league season) Stat Victor Osimhen Erling Haaland Games 13 16 Goals 7 14 Assists 2 4 Shots per game 3.3 3.8 Key passes per game 0.7 1 Dribbles per game 0.5 0.4 Aerial duels won per game 1.7 1.3 Pass accuracy 71.8% 74.4% All stats from Whoscored (correct as of 01/02/2024)

Pochettino's side has an abundance of creative and pacy players in the attacking roles, with the Chelsea boss able to count upon the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling to name but a few. Adding another electric forward in Victor Osimhen would be the icing on the cake. Chelsea would have the kind of clinical striker that they seem to be missing during the entirety of the 2023/2024 campaign, and might propel them from being a team that is currently competing in the middle of the Premier League, to one hoping of a return to European competition.

If Osimhen can come close to replicating the kind of stats he has produced in his time at Napoli, then Chelsea would see the huge investment in the Nigerian striker as money well spent. Todd Boehly and co have already spent big money on several high-profile names, and so they desperately arguably their biggest one to come good.