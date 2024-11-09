This weekend a heavyweight clash is set to take place in the Premier League, as Chelsea are hosts to Arsenal in a London derby on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 pm.

The Blues will certainly be looking to put on a more impressive display than last weekend against Manchester United, as a relatively flat performance saw them draw 1-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal head into this matchup desperately needing three points, following a spell of three games without a win in the league, drawing against Liverpool at home, and losing away to Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Odds

Home Win - 7/4 | Away Win - 6/4 | Draw - 5/2

Despite the Gunners' recent form, over the past few seasons Mikel Arteta has gotten his side performing at a consistent level at the top of the Premier League, pushing Manchester City all the way last campaign, and therefore, it is understandable why they are considered slight favourites to edge this contest.

Taking over at the beginning of the season, Enzo Maresca has managed to get a tune out of Chelsea that some were uncertain he could, as they have been electrifying at times in the final third and thoroughly impressed at Anfield against Liverpool, where they were unlucky to come out of the game empty-handed.

Their strengths are undoubtedly in forward areas, as their second-string side in the UEFA Conference League has managed 16 goals in three games, double the second-highest scorers in the competition. Although defensively is where questions certainly can be asked of the Italian's team, looking vulnerable at times, especially from quick transitions.

Unlike their London rivals, Arsenal have struggled to click into gear yet this season, having relied upon a strong backbone and set pieces to get them through certain games and not displaying the attacking fluidity that blew away teams on a regular basis last term. Losing their creative spark in Martin Odegaard has not helped, but an over-reliance on Bukayo Saka to create chances and score goals has made them slightly one-dimensional, but the return of the Norwegian in the final moments of the Inter Milan defeat midweek may help proceedings at Stamford Bridge.

Now seven points from Liverpool in top spot and five behind reigning champions Manchester City, there is not much more room for error, and they will need three points here to keep pace if their desires are to stay apart of this title race.

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Chelsea Win 7/4 2.75 +175 Draw 5/2 3.5 +250 Arsenal Win 6/4 2.5 +150

Related Exclusive: Arsenal Have Chance to 'Pre-Agree' £71m Deal After Edu Exit Arsenal will have the opportunity to beat other suitors to the signing of Viktor Gyokeres by agreeing a fee in January

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on a 1-1 stalemate

Draw 1-1 - 6/1 | Chelsea Win 2-1 - 10/1 | Arsenal Win 2-1 - 9/1

Scoring goals has not been an issue for Maresca's side, currently holding the third-best record in the division behind Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on 20, averaging two goals scored every game in the league. Meanwhile, despite not hitting top gear offensively, Arsenal still boast a solid record in front of goal, scoring 17 in the league, ranking them joint sixth best in the competition.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 4/7 1.57 -175 Neither Team to Score 13/10 2.3 +130

However, defensively, Chelsea have looked exposed at times this season, struggling to handle sides that possess the ability to transition incisively, conceding 12 this season and keeping only two clean sheets. Arsenal, though, have conceded 11 this campaign, a similar amount of goals to their adversaries, but having spent large portions of games down to ten men, the statistics are slightly misleading.

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 6/1 7.0 +500 Arsenal Win 2-1 9/1 10.0 +900 Arsenal Win 1-0 10/1 11.0 +1000 Chelsea Win 2-1 10/1 11.0 +1000 Chelsea Win 1-0 11/1 12.0 +1100

With nine goals scored across the two fixtures between these two last season, the likelihood that there will be goals exchanged between the two sides in this affair is quite high. Since 2022, Arsenal have beaten Chelsea on five of the six occasions they have met, winning 5-0 at the Emirates last season, with Chelsea only managing a point in a 2-2 draw last season, a result they will look to build from.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/25 1.04 -2500 Under 0.5 9/1 10.0 +900 Over 1.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Under 1.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Over 2.5 8/11 1.73 -138 Under 2.5 EVENS 2.0 +100 Over 3.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Under 3.5 2/5 1.4 -250 Over 4.5 15/4 4.75 +375 Under 4.5 2/13 1.15 -650 Over 5.5 8/1 9.0 +800 Under 5.5 1/20 1.05 -2000

Related Chelsea's Stance on Replacing Robert Sanchez After Weekend Error Chelsea are sticking by Robert Sanchez and will not be looking to recruit a new goalkeeper in January.

Goalscorer Odds: Both sides offer good options

Palmer - 9/5 | Jackson - 23/10 | Havertz - 2/1 | Saka - 12/5

It is without surprise that Cole Palmer leads the odds to score both first or anytime in this match, as the ice-cold finisher has been only second to Erling Haaland for goals scored in the Premier League since arriving at Chelsea last season, scoring 29 times in 43 appearances.

Chelsea Goalscorer Odds vs Arsenal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Cole Palmer 5/1 6.0 +500 9/5 2.8 +180 Nicolas Jackson 13/2 7.5 +650 23/10 3.3 +230 Christopher Nkunku 6/1 7.0 +600 23/10 3.3 +230 Noni Madueke 13/2 7.5 +650 5/2 3.5 +250 Joao Felix 7/1 8.0 +700 27/10 3.7 +270 Marc Guiu 7/1 8.0 +700 27/10 3.7 +270

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson has also been in scoring form for the Blues and offers a good return on 23/10 to score anytime during the match, and at 13/2 to score first, is great value considering he has done so on four occasions already this season.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds vs Chelsea Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Kai Havertz 11/2 6.5 +550 2/1 3.0 +200 Bukayo Saka 13/2 7.5 +650 12/5 3.4 +240 Gabriel Jesus 7/1 8.0 +700 27/10 3.7 +270 Gabriel Martinelli 15/2 8.5 +750 3/1 4.0 +300 Leandro Trossard 8/1 9.0 +800 3/1 4.0 +300 Ethan Nwaneri 9/1 10.0 +900 19/5 4.8 +380

For Arsenal, the most likely goalscorer is considered to be Kai Havertz, who has recorded four goals this term and was on the scoresheet twice against his former club the last time they faced. Saka is also great value to get on the scoresheet here at 12/5 anytime, as despite only scoring three this season, he was Arsenal's top scorer last campaign on 16 in the league.​​​​​​​

Prediction: Chelsea to dent Gunners' title hopes in 2-2 draw

Both teams to score in a four-goal thriller

A game that is likely to entertain due to the style of both sides, Chelsea will be on the front foot early, attempting to control the possession and bring their star man, Cole Palmer, into the game as much as possible. However, Arsenal may look to implement the strategy that gave Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest success at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, sitting behind the ball in a compact shape and breaking on Chelsea using the pace of Gabriel Martinelli and Saka.

The factor of Odegaard could be a significant game changer here, as his creative brain could help slice the Chelsea backline apart in transitions and relieve all creative duties from Saka, but due to his unknown fitness level, this could end up being a repeat of last season's identical fixture in a high-scoring draw.

Both teams to score (4/7)

Match to end in 1-1 win draw (6/1)

Cole Palmer to score first (5/1)

Kai Havertz to score any time (2/1)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.