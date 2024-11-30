Heading into matchweek 13 of the Premier League season, Chelsea are set to host Aston Villa at 13:30 on Sunday afternoon in an intriguing clash of styles.

Enzo Maresca's side comes into this matchup unbeaten in their last five outings in all competitions. They cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Heidenheim in the Conference League midweek, having dispatched of Leicester City 2-1 beforehand in their previous league outing.

Meanwhile, without a win in seven matches, Unai Emery will be desperate to turn his side's fortunes around in this one. In their last fixture against Juventus, they were able to hold the Italian giants to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League, while a 77th-minute Ross Barkley strike was enough to claim Villa a point against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Odds

Home Win - 7/10 | Away Win - 7/2 | Draw - 16/5

As Chelsea are at home, and they are the more in-form side, it is understandable why the bookies have favoured them to collect all three points in this affair.

Coming on leaps and bounds from their last Premier League campaign, Chelsea have made a serious case for themselves to finish in the top four this time around based on their first 12 matches. Defensively, there are still some questions to be answered, but in the final third, the Blues can carve almost any team in Europe open on their day, possessing an immense depth in quality in forward areas.

This is displayed by their dominance in the Conference League, winning four games from four and sitting at the top of the group stage ladder, despite heavily rotating their first team in each game. Sitting in fourth position in the league and level on points with Arsenal, many have been surprised by the start to life under Maresca.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have expectedly experienced a slight drop-off in form from last season's top-four finish, adjusting to the unforgiving fixture list that comes with life in the Champions League. Winless in over a month now, Emery will need to steer the ship around to keep his side on course for another European finish.

Without a clean sheet in their five Premier League outings, it has become a leaky defence that has caused them issues in recent weeks, conceding two at home to Palace last weekend. However, Emery is a manager with plenty of experience, and with the quality in the squad, Villa is still a threat to anyone on their day, as exhibited in the 1-0 win over German juggernauts, Bayern Munich earlier this campaign.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Chelsea Win 7/10 1.7 -143 Draw 16/5 4.2 +320 Aston Villa Win 7/2 4.5 +350

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on a 1-1 draw

Draw 1-1 - 7/1 | Chelsea Win 2-1 - 8/1 | Aston Villa Win 2-1 - 14/1

Scoring 23 goals in the league, Chelsea attain many attacking threats throughout their deep squad, boasting the third-highest goal return in the division behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. However, Aston Villa are more than capable of getting on the scoresheet themselves, hitting the back of the net 19 times this season, and possessing two of the best strikers in the business in their ranks.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 8/15 1.53 -188 Neither Team to Score 11/8 2.38 +138

Though both teams have been far from convincing at times on the defensive front this campaign. The home side holds the marginally better record, chipping in 14 goals in the league while keeping only two clean sheets. Meanwhile, the Villains have recorded only a single clean sheet thus far, conceding 19 goals in 12 matches.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Top Six Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 7/1 8.0 +700 Chelsea Win 2-1 8/1 9.0 +800 Chelsea Win 1-0 10/1 11.0 +1000 Chelsea Win 2-0 10/1 11.0 +1000 Draw 2-2 12/1 13.0 +1200 Chelsea Win 3-1 12/1 13.0 +1200

In recent head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Aston Villa have been the dominant side, unbeaten in the last three meetings and winning in their last two visits to Stamford Bridge. In their last fixture in April, Chelsea managed to stage a late comeback to draw 2-2 from a two-goal deficit, but have not managed a win over the away side since Emery took charge.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/40 1.03 -4000 Under 0.5 11/1 12.0 +1100 Over 1.5 1/6 1.17 -600 Under 1.5 7/2 4.5 +350 Over 2.5 8/15 1.53 -188 Under 2.5 11/8 2.38 +138 Over 3.5 5/4 2.25 +125 Under 3.5 6/10 1.6 -167 Over 4.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Under 4.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 5.5 11/2 6.5 +550 Under 5.5 1/10 1.1 -1000

Goalscorer Odds: Cole Palmer leads goalscoring odds

Palmer - 11/8 | Jackson - 6/4 | Watkins - 21/10 | Duran - 12/5

It should come with little shock value that Cole Palmer leads the way as the most likely source of goals in this affair at 9/2 to score first and 11/8 anytime, with the young superstar sitting on seven for the season already.

Chelsea Goalscorer Odds vs Aston Villa Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Cole Palmer 9/2 5.5 +450 11/8 2.38 +138 Nicolas Jackson 5/1 6.0 +500 6/4 2.5 +150 Christopher Nkunku 5/1 6.0 +500 6/4 2.5 +150 Marc Guiu 11/2 6.5 +550 15/8 2.88 +188 Noni Madueke 11/2 6.5 +550 7/4 2.75 +175 Joao Felix 14/1 15.0 +1400 2/1 3.0 +200

However, Nicolas Jackson is also considered a very likely scorer here at 5/1 to score first and 6/4 anytime, with the Senegalese forward always being a handful up top for the Blues and matching Palmer with seven goals for the season.

Aston Villa Goalscorer Odds vs Chelsea Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Ollie Watkins 13/2 7.5 +650 21/10 3.1 +210 Jhon Duran 7/1 8.0 +700 12/5 3.4 +240 Morgan Rogers 17/2 9.5 +850 16/5 4.2 +320 Leon Bailey 10/1 11.0 +1000 4/1 5.0 +400 Jaden Philogene 11/1 12.0 +1100 9/2 5.5 +450 Emiliano Buendia 12/1 13.0 +1200 11/2 6.5 +550

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins is valued by the bookies as the most likely goalscorer for the away side at 13/2 to score first and 21/10 anytime, recording 19 goals last season in the league and six already this time around. Morgan Rogers also represents great value for money at 17/2 to score first and 16/5 anytime, as the young Englishman has struck on three occasions this season and poses a constant goal threat.

Prediction: Aston Villa to take a point at Stamford Bridge in 2-2 draw

Entertaining score draw at the Bridge

A fixture that has not produced a 0-0 draw since 2010, this is a matchup that is unlikely to disappoint this weekend, as both sides are stacked full of attacking quality and hold relatively poor defensive records. Chelsea are likely to be the more offensive team in this matchup, being the home side. However, Villa will look to sit in a compact shape and break on the Blues with the speed and ball-carrying abilities of Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers.

This game will come down to which side is more disciplined in their defensive duties, and since both teams are likely to create big chances, which set of forwards are more clinical on the day. Having said that, we believe that this game will conclude in a 2-2 stalemate, but will be a game full of chances and entertainment.

Both teams to score (8/15)

Match to end in 1-1 draw (7/1)

Cole Palmer to score first (9/2)

Ollie Watkins to score any time (21/10)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.