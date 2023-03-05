Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and we can reveal how you can watch the match on TV and via live stream.

The two clubs are facing each other in the second leg of the last 16, and Bundesliga side Dortmund have a slender advantage as they won the first leg 1-0.

This was thanks to Karim Adeyemi, and Dortmund will probably feel like they will need to score more to advance as Chelsea missed a couple of golden opportunities in the first leg.

With so much on the line, there is no doubt we will see an exciting game which will probably a lot of twists and turns.

The second leg match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League will be played on Tuesday 7th March 2023.

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Last 16-second leg match is a huge contest and football fans will be over the moon to hear that this match will be on TV. You will be able to watch it on TV, as well as live stream it on your mobile devices, tablets and even your gaming consoles.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea TV Channel

Jude Bellingham and Ben Chilwell

The game will be broadcasted across the globe as both sides, and the Champions League itself, have a global audience. Here are the various TV channels you can watch the match on.

Country TV Channel UK BT Sports 1 HD or BT Sports Ultimate USA CBS Canada Fubo Sports Network

As you can see, this match will be on TV in the UK, USA and Canada. Those in the USA will not sure which side to route for as an American plays for each side; Christian Pulisic for Chelsea and Giovanni Reyna for Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream

Country Live Stream Link UK BT Sports USA FuboTV Canada FuboTV

It should be noted that you need to register/create an account for all of these live-stream services. For accounts like BT Sport, you will have to pay a monthly subscription to have the service and be able to live stream the match.

No doubt this will be a massively exciting match, and both sides will feel like they should be making the last eight minimum. The issue for Chelsea is that their recent form has been absolutely shocking, whilst Dortmund's momentum is very high at the moment, and they look like a force who are very hard to stop. One thing for sure is that both sides will have to attack this game, and hopefully, this will provide a lot of goals.