Key Takeaways Chelsea expected to win a second game in a row after a thumping victory at Wolves.

The Blues have beaten Crystal Palace on 14 straight occasions.

Low-scoring match forecast by the bookmakers.

Winning their last 14 head-to-head matches against Crystal Palace in a row, Chelsea will be coming into the contest on the weekend with their heads held high, especially considering the nature that they blew away Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second half of last weekend's match-up, finishing the game 6-2 victors at the Molineux.

Meanwhile, Palace have lost all momentum following their end-of-season spree of performances under new manager Oliver Glasner, failing to keep hold of key members of the squad during the transfer window and losing back-to-back matches in their opening two games of the campaign against Brentford and West Ham United.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Match Information When September 1st, 2024 Where Stamford Bridge, London Time 1:30 pm (BST) TV Not televised

Outcome

Chelsea's firepower could overcome Palace

In their previous outing against Wolves, Chelsea put the entirety of the Premier League on notice, carving apart their counterparts in the second half in an alarming fashion. Noni Madueke managed a 14-minute hat-trick after posting a derogatory statement towards the town just days before kick-off, compiling the misery of the home fans, while Cole Palmer also looked back to his destructive best from last season, scoring a sumptuous chip in the first half and assisting all three of Madueke's strikes.

Meanwhile, a subpar start to the season for Palace will mean that they will be desperate to get off the mark in this one. Despite losing their opening two matches, 'the Eagles' have been competitive in both fixtures and can count themselves extremely unfortunate to have not had an additional goal in the Brentford match, after Eberechi Eze scored a beautifully struck free-kick before the referee ruled it out for a very controversial foul inside the box. They had their chances against 'the Hammers' but could not translate them into goals.

Outcome odds (via Paddy Power) Chelsea win 4/7 Crystal Palace win 4/1 Draw 10/3

Over / Under

Varying scorelines down the years

In regard to history, Chelsea are the clear favourites for this contest, having not lost to Palace since 2017. Considering the Blues have the home advantage in this one and the form that both clubs enter this match-up in, this could be a very tricky task for Glasner's men.

In the previous six fixtures between the clubs, there have been 14 goals scored, averaging out at 2.3 goals a game, with the biggest scoreline coming in the last face-off in February, where Chelsea won 3-1. Therefore, it comes with little shock that the odds for under 0.5 goals are 12/1, as a goalless draw has not occurred in a head-to-head match since 1995.

Over / Under odds (via Paddy Power) Under 1.5 21/5 Over 1.5 1/8 Under 3.5 4/7 Over 3.5 5/4

Goalscorers

Chelsea players dominate the most likely goalscorers

According to the odds provided by Paddy Power, Chelsea players are the overwhelming favourites to get on this scoresheet in this affair, with Palmer topping the tree following a sublime performance last weekend and a stunning previous campaign. Nicolas Jackson is a strong option, holding better odds than Spanish youngster Marc Guiu, and last weekend's hat-trick hero, Madueke, also holds a good record at 23/10. For Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta is considered the most probable to get himself on the scoresheet at 11/4, with Eze holding 16/5 odds to score.

Goalscorer odds (via Paddy Power) Cole Palmer 11/10 Christopher Nkunku 13/10 Marc Guiu 7/5 Nicolas Jackson 6/4 Joao Felix 15/8 Noni Madueke 23/10

Prediction

Palace to test Chelsea's resilience

Following a game of goals galore for Enzo Maresca's men at the Molineux, hosting Palace may turn out to be a trickier prospect than on first glance. Of course, Chelsea, as displayed against Wolves, hold the firepower to be able to blow away any team that opens up gaps for them to exploit. However, unlike their adversaries last weekend, Glasner's side will not play as expansive a game of football, and this match could end up being a test that the Italian has yet to pass. Crystal Palace will look to soak up the pressure on their London rivals, making it difficult to break down, and will try to hit them in quick transitions. This is a style of play that Chelsea struggled to overcome last campaign under Mauricio Pochettino and could be victim to once again this weekend, ending with a point shared in a 1-1 stalemate.