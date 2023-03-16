Chelsea and Everton clash this weekend with both clubs looking to continue their recent upturn in form.

The Blues have picked up results at just the right time, with Graham Potter’s position at the club looking a lot more secure than it did prior to Premier League wins against Leeds and Leicester and progression to the Champions League quarter finals at the expense of Borussia Dortmund. A top four finish is highly unlikely but the club are likely to be building towards next season.

The arrival of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has had the desired effect, with Everton picking up three wins from his first seven league games in charge. With the bottom half of the table so tight, a win for the Toffees could push them from 15th to 12th while a loss could see them fall into the relegation zone depending on other results.

Here is everything you need to know as Chelsea and Everton go head to head once again.

When do Chelsea play Everton?

The match takes place on Saturday March 18th with a kick-off time of 5:30pm (UK time).

Where will Chelsea vs Everton be played?

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge, where Everton have not won since November 1994.

Can you watch Chelsea vs Everton on TV?

Yes, the match is Sky Sport’s Saturday evening match with the game being shown on both Sky Main Event and Sky Premier League.

Coverage starts at 5pm on both channels.

Sky Main Event is Sky channel 401 and Virgin channel 511, while Sky Premier League is Sky channel 402 and Virgin channel 512.

Chelsea vs Everton history

Two of the biggest clubs in English football, their most famous clash has to be the 2009 FA Cup final, which saw Louis Saha scored the quickest cup final goal ever at 25 seconds before Didier Drogba (who else in a final?) and Frank Lampard carried Chelsea to a 2-1 win and yet another triumph for the club at Wembley.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Didier Drogba of Chelsea celebrates scoring the equalising goal during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON Final match between Chelsea and Everton at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The match was the only final David Moyes made in his highly successful 11 year stint at Goodison while it capped off a brilliant spell in charge of the Blues for Guus Hiddink, who had only arrived at Stamford Bridge three months prior for the first of two interim manager runs.

Outside of that, 22 players have played for both clubs in their 100 year + histories. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Samuel Eto’o, Mark Hughes, Ross Barkley, Kurt Zouma are the most notable during the Premier League era, while Pat Nevin is perhaps the most iconic before 1992.

Their most recent connection is Lampard, a certified Chelsea God and the top scorer in the club’s history, and a manager of both clubs. He pitched up at Goodison Park last season after being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea a year prior but lost another job when Everton decided to sack him with their Premier League status in serious jeopardy.

Lampard and Tuchel were the men in the dugout for the opening day of the season clash between the two sides, but now both are out of a job and Potter and Dyche go to battle after previously meeting while in charge of Brighton and Burnley respectively.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have played each other 189 times, with their first game taking place way back in 1907.

Games have taken place in the Premier League/Division One, FA Cup, League Cup and the Community Shield.

Chelsea hold the advantage with 75 wins to Everton’s 59, with the remaining 55 games between the clubs ending in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all in Premier League)

6th August, 2022: Everton 0-1 Chelsea

Everton 0-1 Chelsea 1st May, 2022: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Everton 1-0 Chelsea 16th December, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Everton

Chelsea 1-1 Everton 8th March, 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Chelsea 2-0 Everton 12th December, 2020: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Chelsea: W-W-L-L-D – Graham Potter has had a much-needed lift in form of late with league wins against Leicester (3-1) and Leeds (1-0) coming either side of a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund that sent the Blues into the Champions League quarter finals. Before this, they lost away to Spurs and at home to Southampton, as well as drawing at West Ham.

Everton: W-D-L-L-W – Everton’s form has markedly improved under Sean Dyche, with his three leagues from seven games matching that of Frank Lampard’s from 20. Two of these came at home to Leeds and Brentford (both 1-0), either side of losses to Aston Villa at home (2-0) and Arsenal away (4-0). A 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest remains the only point picked up away from home under Dyche.

Chelsea vs Everton Team News

Chelsea have a whole host of injuries but such is the size and depth of their squad, it doesn’t feel half as noticeable. Armando Broja is out for the season, while Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilcueta aren’t expected back for a few weeks.

N’Golo Kante could be set to make his long-awaited return, while the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Edouard Mendy are all 50/50 to be involved on Saturday.

Everton’s injury woes are less with only Andros Townsend certain to be out for the game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson could provide Sean Dyche with a welcome boost by returning to the squad in time for the trip to West London.

Via Premier Injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaily, Cucurella; Chilwell, Kovacic, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Everton: Chelsea looked a lot better going forward at Leicester last time around and should be able to get a third straight league win in what is likely to be a tight game.