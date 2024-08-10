Highlights Chelsea's pre-season ends with a home game against Inter Milan to showcase new signings and Enzo Maresca's style.

Defending issues persist for Chelsea despite new coach.

Inter Milan favoured to win 3-1 in the match according to predictions.

Chelsea's pre-season draws to a close this Sunday, as the team arrive back from their American travels to play against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge. The Blues' Premier League season kicks off a week later, as they begin with a tough test against Pep Guardiola's title-holders Manchester City.

With a huge squad, and new boss Enzo Maresca still implementing his style, this weekend's clash with Inter will be an important game to draw a home crowd and expose fans to new signings, as well as the Italian manager's playing style in West London. Additionally, with a mixed bag of Stateside results and defensive issues continuing despite the change in head coach, Chelsea will still want to end their preparation for the new term on a high.

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan: Match Information When 11/08/24 Where Stamford Bridge Time 15:00 BST Location London, United Kingdom TV The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Form Guide

Chelsea look for positive end to pre-season campaign

Chelsea have endured a difficult summer so far in America's pre-season tour and look to quell defensive issues in front of their home supporters. Enzo Maresca's side drew 2-2 with League One Wrexham in their first friendly stateside, before getting thrashed 4-1 by Celtic, despite naming a strong squad.

The third game of the tour was a little kinder to the Blues, as they fired three past last season's Mexican champions Club America. Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu, and Noni Madueke all got on the scoresheet. Defensive struggles were amplified in the clash against Manchester City. For Chelsea fans, this hopefully won't be a prelude to the Premier League's opening day, as City strolled to a commanding 4-0 lead thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick. There were two late goals by Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke made the score more respectable, yet Chelsea were widely uninspiring. The final match against Real Madrid was a brighter fixture, and despite losing 2-1, Chelsea were more than just passengers in what was an end-to-end contest.

Out of their five pre-season fixtures, Inter Milan won three, drawn one and lost one. They opened with a developmental side and came back from a first half 2-1 deficit against Lugano, to win 3-2 thanks to Mehdi Taremi adding a brace to Joaquin Correa's early strike. The second game against Serie C outfit Pergolettese saw a slightly stronger side fielded, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted Taremi and Eddie Salcedo scored before Pergolettese's late goal was just a consolation. Against Las Palmas, Taremi bagged another brace, with Federico Dimarco joining him on the scoresheet to make it 3-0.

Against Pisa, a late Yann Aurel Bisseck goal rescued a draw after trailing for 45 minutes. Inter's final game to date was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

Below is a table of the available odds for this game.

According to the Evening Standard's expertise, 'The Blues have not looked at the races defensively yet, so Inter should feel confident – albeit neither team will be risking injuries this close to the season.' Inter Milan are expected to win 3-1.

Team News

Marsesca uncertainty, Inzaghi frustration

Enzo Maresca reportedly does not know whether Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson will be fit for the game. Palmer and Cucurella were afforded a break after reaching the Euro 2024 final with England and Spain respectively, while Jackson is still nursing an ankle injury sustained while playing for Senegal earlier this summer.

For Inter, doubts are more centred around the start of the Serie A season than that of this friendly. Piotr Zielinski featured in pre-season friendlies against Lugano, Pergolettese, Las Palmas, and Pisa. However, he’ll probably spend the next two to three weeks in the treatment room. That means he’ll be out for Inter’s trip to Genoa on August 17.

As for Marko Arnautovic, he is out with an injury after inspiring Austria to knockout qualification at Euro 2024. Arnautovic’s absence, compounded by Mehdi Taremi’s fitness issue, narrows Inzaghi’s attacking options for the upcoming game against Genoa, let alone this friendly against Chelsea.

Head-to-head History and Results

Inter have the better record of the two

Chelsea wins: 0

Draws: 2

Inter Milan wins: 2

Odds and stats referenced: Paddy Power, Oddschecker, Evening Standard