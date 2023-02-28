Chelsea host Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League, and we have you covered ahead of the match with our preview.

Chelsea's clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon is a crucial one for both sides and could have big implications for their respective seasons.

The Blues, managed by the under-pressure Graham Potter, are currently in the midst of a horrendous run of form that has seen them win just two of their last 15 Premier League games. Barring a miracle, they will not qualify for the Champions League via the league, although they are still in the competition this season. Triumphing in the final would seem them participate again next term, but they are already 1-0 down to Borussia Dortmund after the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are in danger of being relegated to the Championship as they sit just one point above the bottom three. New manager Javi Gracia was appointed after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, and he will be eager to pick up some points against a side that is struggling for confidence.

It should be an intense affair, and we have you covered with our preview!

Can I watch on TV?

Unfortunately, due to United Kingdom broadcasting laws that prevent live football from being shown on TV between 2.45 PM GMT and 5.15 PM, the game, which kicks on Saturday, March 4th at 3.00 PM GMT, will not be available to watch on TV.

Chelsea form

To say Chelsea are in crisis would be an understatement. They have won just one game all year in 2023, a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, and currently sit closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table. Defensively, they are relatively solid, with only Newcastle United and Arsenal conceding less than their 25 goals this campaign. However, despite a significant outlay throughout the season regarding transfers, they are having a terrible time in front of goal, having scored 23 in 24 league fixtures.

Leeds United form

Gracia kicked off his Leeds tenure with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton. Considering that followed a run of 10 league games without a win under Marsch, they needed to get their hands on three points. They have to match that result more regularly if they want to stay up, with no side in the division-winning fewer than their five games in the league.

Chelsea vs Leeds United head-to-head

Leeds triumphed in the last encounter between the two, a 3-0 hammering at Elland Road - that was perhaps a sign of things to come for the London outfit. Before that, the Whites' last win versus Chelsea was in 2002. The Blues have won three of the five meetings since Leeds earned promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus.

Chelsea team news

Potter lost vice-captain Thiago Silva to an injury 20 minutes into their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, which is undoubtedly a blow given the Brazilian has been Chelsea's best performer this season. N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are back in training, although this game will likely come too soon for both. At the same time, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy continue to recover from long-term injuries. Other than that, though Potter has a large squad to choose from - there are still plenty of decisions to make before naming his starting XI.

Leeds United team news

Gracia will undoubtedly be without Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw, while Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk could also be unavailable. A fully fit Patrick Bamford is a boost to the incoming boss and, alongside Georginio Rutter up front, could be able to cause his former club plenty of problems. Either way, there is likely to be plenty of changes to the side that faced Fulham in the F.A Cup on Tuesday.

Predicted XIs

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell, Enzo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Felix, Madueke, Havertz

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, McKennie, Rutter, Aaronson, Gnonto, Bamford

Prediction

Considering the two sides' poor form over the past few months, this is a hard one to call. Chelsea's struggles in front of goal are clear for all to see, but if they can match their performance against Dortmund, for example, they will surely find the back of the net. Leeds' triumph over the Saints gives Gracia something to build on, and they will be confident of picking up a result. Surely Chelsea's fortunes will change soon, though? There is too much individual quality in the squad for them not to pick up a win or two at some point shortly.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United

You can read all the latest Premier League news right here at GiveMeSport.