Highlights Chelsea are seeking to end a long winless streak versus Manchester City when they meet in pre-season.

Cole Palmer is expected to be among the players rested for the upcoming match after his involvement in Euro 2024.

Erling Haaland has scored frequently in pre-season and is likely to be involved again.

Chelsea and Manchester City face each other on Saturday in Ohio as something of a dress rehearsal for when the two meet on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Although Chelsea did well versus City last season in the overall context of their campaign, with two draws that ended 1-1 and 4-4, Chelsea have not actually beaten City since the Champions League Final in 2021, which ended 1-0 to the Blues.

Quite a bit of water has gone under the bridge since then, with Mason Mount, the man who laid on the goal that night, and Kai Havertz, the man who scored it, both having moved on. Between that famous Chelsea night in Portugal and last season's Premier League draws, there have been six games between the two. Not only have they all been won by City, but Chelsea have failed to score in any of the games, with an aggregate score of 10 goals to nil. So this friendly is an opportunity for Chelsea to put that right.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Match Information When 3 August 2024 Where Ohio Stadium Time 10:30 BST Location Columbus, USA TV Streamed live on Chelsea's website and on CITY+.

Form guide

Chelsea looking for a long awaited win over City

With the two clubs facing each other in just two weeks, it will be interesting to see how this game is approached by both teams. Manchester City are yet to win in pre-season, having lost by four goals to three against Celtic, then losing 3-2 to AC Milan. While they followed that up with a draw with Barcelona, they lost the ensuing penalty shoot-out. Erling Haaland has been among the goals with strikes against Celtic and Milan. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been slightly better, but they too lost to Celtic in a 4-1 defeat - a result which irked a significant portion of Blues supporters. Their other results were a 2-2 draw with Wrexham and a 3-0 win over Mexican side Club America.

Best Odds and Predictions

Odds

William Hill are offering 3/1 on a Chelsea win, with Manchester City 17/20 for a win and 13/5 for a draw. They offer 9/2 for a Chelsea win and three or more goals in the game. The odds for the same scenario are 6/4 if you are looking to bet in City's favour.

For both teams to score and City to win, it's 11/5, while it's 5/1 for Chelsea. Those looking to bet on a score draw can get odds of 18/5. Given the number of goals in this fixture has fluctuated in recent years, what seems most relevant is William Hill's odds on over and under 2.5 goals, with 11/8 on under 2.5 and 8/15 on over.

Prediction

With so many big names rested, this friendly won't be much of a marker for when the two meet again in the Premier League in a fortnight. However, there will still be enough talent on show to get a glimpse of what both teams have to offer, with both likely to have an equal number of traditional starters playing substantial minutes. With that in mind, it is hard to look beyond a low scoring draw of 1-1.

Head to head record

Chelsea vs. Manchester City matches since 2014/15 Matches 28 Chelsea wins 8 Man City wins 16 Draws 4

Team news

Erling Haaland likely to play

Erling Haaland has featured in all of City's previous pre-season fixtures. Cole Palmer has not appeared after his efforts in Euro 24 and he will most likely not feature until the Premier League season kicks off. The vast majority of City's normal starting lineup are also likely to be absent. In their previous friendly with Barcelona, Gvardiol was partnered at centre-back with Kalvin Phillips, with Jack Grealish and Oscar Bobb on the flanks. It's likely City will play a similar team.

Reece James skippered the Chelsea side versus Club America, with Raheem Starling and Christopher Nkunku starting. This was, however, a match that saw Chelsea make 10 substitutions. With Ben Chilwell coming on in that game with 20 minutes left, he could well start against City.