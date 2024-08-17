Highlights Chelsea take on Manchester City this Sunday in an exciting season opener.

With Chelsea's squad depth and City's squad strength, the two starting XIs have been predicted.

Reece James is out for Chelsea, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri won't play for Man City.

In one of the most exciting opening matches of the season in recent memory, Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign in a blockbuster affair at Stamford Bridge against four-in-a-row champions Manchester City on Sunday. New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be desperate to get his side off to a winning start amidst all of the negative press following his appointment, and what better way to do that than to get a win over the favourites for the title in the opening match?

However, that task is no easy feat as Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to put another foot down in history this season by winning a fifth Premier League trophy in a row. Man City have truly become the benchmark of English football, and once again, it will take a monumental effort from a rival to see them dethroned.

Heading into this clash, neither club had a truly outstanding pre-season, as Chelsea managed two victories beating Club America and Bournemouth, subsequently losing against Celtic, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, and finishing all-square with Inter Milan and Wrexham. Meanwhile, the Citizens only managed a single victory of their own against Chelsea, conceding a boatload of goals due to personnel missing in defeats to Celtic, AC Milan, and Barcelona, though they did manage to claim silverware in their penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United in the Community Shield.

Chelsea

Team News

Another season of heavy spending in the transfer market, Maresca has a job on his hands picking a matchday squad let alone a starting eleven. Reece James will be unavailable for 'the Blues' in this season's opener, as the right-back once again suffers with injury issues, sustaining a thigh injury in the friendly against Real Madrid. Omari Kellyman and Djorde Petrovic will also miss out due to injury.

Predicted XI

Christopher Nkunku gets the nod

Due to all of the new additions and with Chelsea having the largest squad in the division, it is considerably difficult to accurately predict the starting eleven that Maresca will select heading into this matchup, though it is expected that the Italian will opt to use a 4-2-3-1 formation. Based on selections made in pre-season, it is likely that Robert Sanchez will be given the nod as goalkeeper due to his distribution abilities, with Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile as the centrebacks in front of him. In the fullback position, Malo Gusto is expected to start due to the absence of James, while Marc Cucurella will likely be deployed at left-back.

At the base of the midfield, Enzo Fernandez is anticipated to start alongside Romeo Lavia, who has been largely preferred to Moises Caicedo during pre-season. It is probable that last season's breakthrough star, Cole Palmer, will be stationed at the heart of Chelsea's attack – after having to spend all summer as a sub for England – with Noni Madueke on the right-hand side and Raheem Sterling on the left due to heavy involvement during pre-season; though, Mykhailo Mudryk is not out of the question to be included, while Pedro Neto could also make a debut. As Nicolas Jackson is currently not thought of as fit enough to start, there is plausible reasoning to believe that Christopher Nkunku may be preferred up top ahead of young Spanish forward Marc Guiu.

Manchester City

Team News

For Pep Guardiola's side, Oscar Bobb is no longer in contention for a starting place after sustaining a fractured fibula during training earlier in the week and has been ruled out until December. The Catalonian boss also ruled out star midfielder Rodri for this clash, confirming in his press conference that the Spaniard is not ready to return on Sunday. Euro 2024 England trio Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Phil Foden are all unlikely to start against Chelsea due to extended breaks and are expected to be on the bench. Jack Grealish has been an injury doubt heading into this match, missing the Community Shield final against Manchester United, and is likely not ready to start.

Predicted XI

Kevin De Bruyne returns

As a large amount of the Manchester City squad were on international duties this summer, they will not be at full strength heading into the season, but, they will still have an eleven capable of causing anyone problems due to their squad depth. Guardiola is expected to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ederson preferred to Stefan Ortega as goalkeeper. The backline is likely to stay the same as it was in the Community Shield last weekend, with Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias as the centreback pairing, Rico Lewis as the right-back, and Josko Gvardiol at left-back.

However, Nico O'Reilly is anticipated to be replaced in the midfield for this one by Bernardo Silva, acting as a double pivot at the base of the midfield alongside former Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic. A first start is expected to be given to new signing Savinho on the right-hand side following the tragic news of Bobb's injury, with Jeremy Doku operating on the opposite flank. James McAtee will also be more than likely replaced by Kevin De Bruyne in the heart of the City side, using his incredible passing range and connection with Erling Haaland up top to supply the lethal Norwegian striker with chances.