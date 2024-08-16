Highlights Chelsea face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge after a poor pre-season campaign.

Manchester City favourites after a Community Shield win as Haaland aims for a third Golden Boot.

Predictions favour a 3-1 win for Manchester City in blockbuster match-up.

The opening weekend of the Premier League's 2024-25 season has thrown together a blockbuster fixture as Chelsea welcome reigning champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. With both sides eager to start as they mean to go on, the bar will be expectantly high. Chelsea will be hoping it doesn't go a similar way to that of pre-season, as Erling Haaland’s hat-trick helped the reigning champions to a commanding 4-2 victory in the US. Enzo Maresca will be thrown into the deep end in a tough first fixture, and looks to guide his bulging squad to a solid start after a poor series of warm-up games.

Once again, Pep Guardiola’s side go into a new campaign as title favourites and very much still the team to beat, having won their four consecutive league title last term and six out of the last seven.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Match Information When 18/08/24 Where Stamford Bridge Time 16:30 BST Location London, United Kingdom TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Outcome

City look favourites to take all three points

This weekend's hosts are looking to right the wrongs of pre-season, yet it could be a tough ask. The Blues won just one of their six friendlies, suffering heavy losses to both City and Celtic as well as being beaten by Real Madrid. They also failed to beat third-tier Wrexham as well as Inter Milan as Maresca navigated a busy transfer window with an already giant squad.

City also lost to Celtic, as well as AC Milan and drew with Barcelona to go along with that thumping 4-2 win over Chelsea. However, confidence will be high after edging out Manchester United on penalties to lift the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend.

Match Odds Chelsea Win 3/1 The Draw 14/5 Manchester City Win 3/4

Over/Under

Goals expected at Stamford Bridge

Going off of pre-season exploits, this game points to goals. Despite scoring ten goals in six pre-season matches, the Blues conceded 13. Granted, it was a time for rotation and new faces, yet it seemed Maresca's side barely found their rhythm. For instance, their 4-1 drubbing to Celtic was followed by a 3-0 victory over Club America, before then being smashed 4-2 by City.

In their pre-sason, Manchester City scored and conceded 11. While it shouldn't really play too much on their collective conscience, City (as previously noted) will be buoyed by the Community Shield victory over bitter rivals United, and a fit and firing Haaland will want to start his scoring tally early. He is going for the Golden Boot for a joint-record third consecutive year, and if successful, will join Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer in that elite minority.

Goal Over/Under Over 2.5 Goals 9/20 Under 2.5 Goals 31/20 Over 3.5 Goals 5/4 Under 3.5 Goals 4/7

Goalscorers

Haaland ready to do more damage

The obvious candidate for this section, is of course, Erling Haaland. The two-time Golden Boot winner looks for his third, while following up on a ridiculous 2023-24 season that saw him net 27 goals in 31 matches. He scored five goals of City's 11 pre-season goals, with three of them coming against Chelsea. Phil Foden is also a fine City point of interest - also arriving off an excellent season that saw 19 goals from 35 games.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer will be the scoring point of focus - notching an impressive 22 goals in 33 games last term. He, like Foden, arrives after a conflicting Euro 2024 tournament, but will surely be a thorn in his old employers' side. Christopher Nkunku scored three goals in pre-season, and no doubt hopes to stay fit and in form for the new season, after just 11 appearances - although they reaped three goals.

Goalscorers First Anytime Erling Haaland 7/2 10/11 Phil Foden 13/2 15/8 Cole Palmer 7/1 21/10 Christopher Nkunku 8/1 12/5

Prediction

City favourites to leave London with a win

In terms of predictions, this match really could be a baptism of fire for new boss Enzo Maresca. While playing in front of a home Stamford Bridge crowd could be the saving grace if the team requires a pick me up, the squad in comparison to City has little winning similarities and a huge gulf in defensive ability. This one could be considered a free hit for the Blues, especially if Haaland and co are ready and raring to inflict some damage.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City.

