Chelsea will look to end their winless streak when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Monday night (UK time).

After impressing for much of this season, Enzo Maresca’s players have now gone five games without a win, and there is some pressure building on them as they head into the match.

With Liverpool and Arsenal almost certainties to claim top-four berths in the Premier League , as many as six other sides (Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Aston Villa) may end up battling it out to complete the quartet at the top of the standings. The race is so tight that Chelsea cannot afford to drop many more points.

Form Concerns on Both Sides

There have been small signs of improvement from Chelsea in recent weeks. After consecutive defeats to Fulham (1-2, home) and Ipswich Town (0-2, away) straight after Christmas, Maresca's players have picked up points from their last two outings: they drew 1-1 (away) vs Crystal Palace on January 4, and 2-2 (home) vs Bournemouth last weekend.

Their home form is a minor concern. Chelsea’s W4-D4-L2 record at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this season puts them only 10th in the 'home' results league table. A tough fixture list has played its part, however: so far, remarkably, Chelsea have hosted only two of the 10 sides currently in the bottom-half of the standings. We expect their home record to improve in the weeks ahead.

Improving is something that Wolves have done since their change of manager last month. They are W2-D1-L2 from five Premier League games under Vitor Pereira, a clear points-per-game improvement on the numbers they posted under their previous manager, Gary O’Neil.

Five games is a small sample, though, and Wolves two defeats under Pereira have come - emphatically - in their last two matches. They lost 0-3 (home) to Nottingham Forest on January 6 before suffering defeat by the same scoreline at Newcastle United last weekend.

Best Bet

Chelsea are 1.4 (2/5) to win, while Wolves are 7.5 (13/2) and The Draw is 6.0 (5/1). The odds-on price on a Chelsea victory is fair: they have struggled to win recently, but the heavy back-to-back defeats Wolves have suffered heading into the game raise concerns about the visitors.

In our view, though, there are better ways to profit from this game than merely backing Chelsea in the Match Odds market.

Expect Plenty of Goals

One of the clearest trends on this game is its potential to have a lot of goals. This is especially apparent when looking at Wolves’ matches.

Wolves' 21 Premier League games have averaged a divisional high of 3.8 goals per game, with 17 of their 21 matches featuring Over 2.5 Goals (the same Over 2.5 Goals outcome has also occurred in nine of their 11 away games). Wolves' 11 away games have also generated an average of 3.8 goals per game.

Chelsea’s matches have produced fewer goals, while being far from low-scoring: 12 of their 21 Premier League matches have featured Over 2.5 Goals (average of 3.2 goals per game). Chelsea’s average goals-per-game count at Stamford Bridge is 3.0 goals, with six of their 10 Premier League home games featuring Over 2.5 Goals.

Total Goals in the Game Under Over 2.5 3.2 (11/5) 1.4 (2/5) 3.0 2.4 (7/5) 1.57 (4/7) 3.5 1.91 (10/11) 2.05 (21/20) 4.0 1.45 (5/11) 2.7 (17/10)

Best Bet

It is no surprise to see that the odds are altered to reflect the likelihood of a high-scoring contest. You might expect to find Over 3.0 Goals at close to evens for a regular Premier League game; for this match, however, the odds are much shorter.

As our table shows, Over 2.5 Goals is 1.4, while Over 3.0 Goals is 1.57. These prices may be too short for many, but we are still happy to take the bigger of the two.

Sixty-nine percent of Chelsea and Wolves’ combined Premier League games this season have featured three or more goals, with the same applying to 71 percent of Chelsea’s home games and Wolves’ away games combined.

With our selection, you will get your stakes back if the game has exactly three goals, and make a profit if the game has four or more goals.

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.57)

Palmer and Jackson the Scorer Picks

Analysis of Chelsea’s Premier League home goals this season shows two players dominating the charts: Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

Palmer has scored eight of the 17 Premier League goals that Chelsea have netted at Stamford Bridge this season – including all four goals in their memorable 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion four months ago – while Jackson has scored four times.

Chelsea manager Maresca confirmed in his pre-game press conference that Palmer did not train on Friday because of an ankle problem. As a result, you may like to wait for team news shortly before kick-off if the England international is in your thoughts.

Other than Palmer and Jackson, the only Chelsea players to score Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge this season are Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Noni Madueke, and Pedro Neto (one each).

Chelsea Anytime Goalscorer (Selected Players) Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Cole Palmer 1.92 (10//11) Nicolas Jackson 2.2 (6/5) Marc Guiu 2.5 (6/4) Christopher Nkunku 2.55 (31/20) Joao Felix 2.65 (33/20) Noni Madueke 3.1 (21/10) Pedro Neto 3.45 (49/20) Jadon Sancho 4.3 (33/10) Enzo Fernandez 5.0 (4/1) Reece James 8.5 (15/2) Levi Colwill 15.0 (14/1) Marc Cucurella 19.0 (18/1)

Best Bet

Palmer is such a dominant figure in the Chelsea scoring charts that he would be the player to focus your attention on (if fit). Having overcome much criticism, Jackson is an increasingly influential figure, too.

We have no selection in this market. If you are looking for an Anytime Goalscorer selection, however, these are the only two players that warrant attention.

