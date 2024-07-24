Highlights Chelsea face Wrexham in a pre-season tour opener in San Francisco.

Chelsea heavily favorued at 2/9 odds, with new signings likely to feature in Enzo Maresca's squad.

Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds, will be hoping to spring a surprise at Levi's Stadium.

Avid Chelsea fans will get to see what their new manager Enzo Maresca has to offer when they face Wrexham in the opening fixture of their USA pre-season tour on Thursday. They face the Hollywood-backed Welsh outfit at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and while it should be an easy enough run-out ahead of the Premier League's 2024-25 season - the newly promoted League One side will want to test themselves against a higher level of opposition.

However, with all things considered, the Blues thrashed Wrexham 5-0 when the sides met in last season's USA pre-season tour, so perhaps that's the marker.

Chelsea vs. Wrexham: Match Information When 25/07/24 Where Levi's Stadium Time 03:30 BST Location Santa Clara, United States of America TV This game will be broadcast live on ESPN in the USA. UK fans can stream the entire action on Chelseafc.com.

Form Guide

Chelsea set to kick off pre-season campaign

For Chelsea, this is their opening pre-season fixture. Wrexham are deeper into their friendly campaign, with two matches already played. The League One new boys have already faced one Premier League opponent Stateside this month, holding Bournemouth to a creditable 1-1 draw in their second summer battle. Before that, they faced Northern Premier League side Hanley Town - beating them comfortably 5-1.

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

Chelsea are 2/9 to triumph on Thursday, giving them an implied win probability of 81.8%, while a Wrexham victory can be backed at 15/2, working out as an 11.8% chance. The draw is available at 5/1, both teams to score at 1/2, and over 3.5 total goals at 4/7.

Chelsea beat Wrexham 5-0 in a pre-season friendly in North Carolina last year, and a repeat of that scoreline in the Blues' favour can be found at 16/1. That said, a Chelsea win with both teams to score sits at 21/20.

Team News

New signings could feature

Maresca will be looking to instill his ideology into his Chelsea squad on this USA tour. The fixture against Wrexham will not only see Maresca in the Blues' dugout for the first time. The game could give new signings their first minutes, including Maresca’s former Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo, who arrived from Fulham. Renato Veiga and Marc Guiu have also travelled stateside.

Other established names such as Reece James, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson could also feature.

Chelsea are missing Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo after their involvement at international tournaments for their countries this summer, with the quartet left out of the 28-man squad named by new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Blues academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has also been left at home as the club attempt to engineer his exit.

For Wrexham, revered striker Paul Mullin will not be involved at Levi's Stadium, as the 29-year-old is on the mend following a back operation. Left-back Jacob Mendy has also undergone a procedure to repair a damaged Achilles tendon and sits this one out too. However, Anthony Forde was back from his own layoff against Bournemouth, where no other players left the field with any injuries to report.

Head-to-head History and Results

The sides met in 2023 in America

The two sides have only met once before, and that was in the pre-season last year, again, in the USA. Chelsea prevailed comfortably with a 5-0 victory in what was Mauricio Pochettino's first game at the helm. Goals came from Ian Maatsen (twice), Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku, and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea's Pre-season Schedule

Bigger names to come on US tour

Here are all of Chelsea's confirmed pre-season fixtures:

Wed, July 24: Chelsea vs Wrexham - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (3:30am BST)

Sat, July 27: Chelsea vs Celtic - Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana (9pm BST)

Wed, July 31: Chelsea vs Club America - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12:30am BST)

Sat, Aug 3: Chelsea vs Man City - Ohio Stadium, Columbus (10:30pm BST)

Tue, Aug 6: Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte (12am BST)

Sun, Aug 11: Chelsea vs Inter - Stamford Bridge (3pm BST)

Wrexham's Pre-season Schedule

Welsh side head to Canada before returning home

Wed, July 24: Chelsea vs Wrexham - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (3:30am BST)

Sat, July 27: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Wrexham - BC Place, Vancouver (00:30am BST)

Sat, Aug 3: Wrexham vs Fleetwood Town - SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham (3pm BST)

Odds and picks retrieved from Betfred Insights, correct as of 24/07/24