Chelsea's last two summer transfer windows have been manically frantic, to say the least - with Todd Boehly showing his wealth by spending obscene amounts of money on players via long-term contracts and amortization. And, with the squad appearing to be settled under Mauricio Pochettino at the back end of the season, his departure means Enzo Maresca will have to shape the squad to his liking; with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Blues are looking to bring in five players by the transfer deadline.

The Blues' winter in 2023 saw them spend huge amounts of money on Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandes amongst others, whilst expensive summer deals for Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia to name but a few brought the total spending figure right up. It means that Boehly has spent over £1billion already in his reign as Chelsea chief and as a result, spending may have to be frugal this time around.

Chelsea: Transfer Latest

Enzo Maresca has work to do in the summer market

The Blues have been linked with a multitude of stars, but there is an increased reliance on players who will be available on free transfers to keep away from the transfer budget and as such, save money for marquee signings who will act as the main stars going forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea boast three of the most expensive signings in Premier League history in Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romelu Lukaku.

Tosin Adarabioyo is one player who has been linked on a free with his Fulham contract set to expire, whilst departing Manchester United star Raphael Varane has also been linked as the Blues look to strengthen their backline - and bringing in players for no transfer fee means that there could be scope to spend more and go for higher value targets.

Jacobs: "Chelsea Want Five New Signings"

The Blues still want to add plenty to their first-team squad

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Chelsea want to bring in five players, with the majority being in defence - and as a result of their heavy spending, they will have to resort to free agents to really drive costs down. He said:

"They want to add a striker, a centre-back - maybe even two centre-backs - a left-back and a goalkeeper. So it may be that five come in to Chelsea. "And if they're to bring in five, it can be opportunistic that you can get one on a free transfer, which then obviously saves transfer fee budget to allow them to maybe put that elsewhere. "And given that they have a balancing act at the moment - financially speaking, at least until they facilitate outgoings - it's not really a surprise that they're at least in the conversation for a free transfer. "Quality free transfers with Premier League experience are few and far between. If they do choose to go in this direction, it means they can put a bit more budget into other positions."

Enzo Maresca Has a Huge Job on His Hands

The Italian will need to win the fans over

Chelsea's squad did seem as though it was coming together at the end of the season, and it was a shock to see Pochettino depart given that Chelsea lost just three Premier League games after the turn of the year.

Cole Palmer's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 22 1st Assists 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.2 1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.6 =1st Match rating 7.48 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/05/2024

Maresca does have a job to do in winning over the supporters after the Argentine failed to impress in 2023, and alongside Graham Potter's shambolic spell, the Blues are desperate for a new manager to finally get them back to the top.

