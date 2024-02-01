Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'definitely' interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan.

Chelsea is willing to accept loan offers for Broja but prefers a sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Wolves may have to pay a significant loan fee of £4m for just three-and-a-half months of having Broja in the team, testing their ambition and willingness to take a financial gamble.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'definitely' looking at a deadline day deal to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues youngster has been the subject of speculation throughout the January transfer window and it appears a Stamford Bridge exit could be confirmed in the final hours.

Chelsea willing to accept loan bids for Broja

David Ornstein reported on deadline day morning that Chelsea are willing to accept loan offers for Broja, but a deal would need to include a significant fee and commitments over the forward's game-time. Their preference remains a sale or a loan with an obligation to buy, and there is still a possibility that the Premier League club will keep the 22-year-old until the summer, when they are more likely to find a buyer.

Previously, the west London club had valued the Albania forward at £50m, although Chelsea are believed to have since dropped their demands to around £40m having failed to entice substantial offers from interested parties. Fulham and Wolves have both been linked with Broja throughout the window and Chelsea's willingness to entertain a more simple loan deal may encourage them to move for the Vitesse and Southampton loanee before the 11pm transfer deadline.

Wolves 'definitely' interested in Blues youngster but face £4m loan fee

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed Wolves' interest in signing Broja, but revealed that they may have to pay as much as £4m in loan fees - a significant sum for just three-and-a-half months of having him in the team.

"If it's going to be a straight loan, Chelsea are going to want a substantial loan fee. We're lead to believe that deal could be as much as £4m for a loan fee. You're looking at £4m for three-and-a-half months. Clubs are going to have to weight that up, unless they can put some sort of option in there - an option price that's going to be beneficial to the potential buying club. Wolves are definitely looking at him once this Yuri Alberto deal is out of the window."

A test of Wolves' European ambitions

Julen Lopetegui's abrupt exit in August set off alarm bells around Molineux. But far from the relegation scrap many feared, Wolves find themselves within touching distance of European qualification as we approach the business end of the campaign.

A move for Broja therefore provides a litmus test of Wolves' ambition and willingness to take a financial gamble. Their Premier League status for another season is all-but secured with eleven points more than 18th-place Everton. They could easily continue with their current squad for the rest of the season and enjoy a comfortable mid-table finish.

But Gary O'Neill's side lack an out-and-out centre-forward - despite Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha providing a more than adequate supply of goals this season - and signing Broja would increase their potency and squad depth for the remainder of the campaign. It's just a question of whether he'd make enough of a difference to justify the cost of initial fees and wages.

When it comes to risk versus reward, a loan deal is far more palatable than a £40m permanent transfer, but Wolves will naturally want to drive down the potential loan £4m payment as much as possible.