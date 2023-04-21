Chelsea want their managerial situation to be sorted out before next season at Stamford Bridge, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Frank Lampard is currently in caretaker charge, though he has lost four consecutive matches and hasn't been able to turn their fortunes around since stepping into the dugout.

Chelsea manager latest - Stamford Bridge shortlist

Recently, The Telegraph has revealed that Chelsea have narrowed down their shortlist as they aim to find a permanent manager ahead of next season.

Luis Enrique has dropped down their list of prospective candidates despite impressing in talks, alongside Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, who has fallen out of the race altogether.

The report stated that former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has had contact with the club and was high up on their list of preferred options - news that was then followed by Fabrizio Romano revealing the German was officially out of the race. At the same time, further discussions have been scheduled with ex-Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, though there is no clear frontrunner at this stage to land the role.

On the pitch, things have been less than inspiring for Chelsea, as they crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage earlier this week to Real Madrid by an aggregate score of 4-0..

What has Ben Jacobs said about the Chelsea managerial latest?

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has also heard that no clear option has been identified yet to step into the Chelsea hot seat.

Jacobs told GMS: "It's an ongoing process led by Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley; they'll make a recommendation up to Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly. Sources within Chelsea are still adamant that no final decisions or singular fixed candidate has been determined and Chelsea want this resolved so the new manager can come in for next season and be a part of all of their transfer plans in terms of both incomings and outgoings over the summer."

What credentials does the new Chelsea manager need to have?

Having experience in managing a dressing room of multi-million-pound talent would be a start, as the new Chelsea manager is likely to arrive at Stamford Bridge to find a bloated squad that will need to be trimmed appropriately.

Some of Chelsea's arrivals from this season have flattered to deceive and may be deemed best suited to continue their careers elsewhere. Along the same lines, The Times report that the Blues could be forced into a summer fire-sale to meet their Financial Fair Play obligations.

Harnessing the development of Chelsea's crop of young talent will also be another big responsibility foisted on the shoulders of a new coach, given that the Blues' average squad age this season stands at just 25.9, as per Transfermarkt.

Bringing in someone with a winning mentality and a desire to get Chelsea back to competing for major honours will also be a key priority for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, who will be keen to appoint their chosen figure to take the club forward as soon as possible.