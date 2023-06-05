Chelsea want a midfielder who's younger than Mateo Kovačić, believes journalist Paul Brown.

The Croatian, who's now 29 years of age, is thought to be closing in on a move to Manchester City, and his potential replacements aren't as old as him.

Chelsea transfer news — Mateo Kovačić

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Kovačić is keen on joining the Premier League champions this summer.

According to 90min, they could sign the Croatia international for £35m, with his contract at Stamford Bridge running down.

He joined the Blues from Real Madrid on a loan deal back in 2018 before signing for them permanently a year later.

In total, Kovačić has made 221 appearances for Chelsea and scored six goals, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Paul Brown said about Mateo Kovačić and Chelsea?

Brown has suggested that Chelsea are looking to replace Kovačić with a younger midfielder who's more dynamic and energetic than the former Real Madrid man and doesn't think it's a bad idea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It seems like Chelsea want to go a bit younger. I think Kovačić has a few years left in him yet. He's only 29, so you would think really he's still in his prime. But it seems like Chelsea are trying to bring down the age of their squad and inject a bit more dynamism and energy into their midfield, which may not be a bad thing."

Which young midfielders are Chelsea currently looking at?

Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte was a key target for the Blues before they pulled out of a deal to sign him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have ended their pursuit of the 22-year-old amid Paris Saint-Germain's strong push for the player, who's now set to join the French giants.

The west London club are now likely to turn their full attention to Brighton & Hove Albion star Moisés Caicedo. As per The Guardian, they want to buy the Ecuador international, who was born in 2001, this summer.

Chelsea also have an interest in Southampton youngster Roméo Lavia, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook telling GIVEMESPORT that their co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields is pushing for the 19-year-old to be signed.

It's quite clear, then, that Chelsea want a younger midfield for the 2023/24 season. But whether they can deliver their new manager Mauricio Pochettino someone like Caicedo, Lavia or possibly both remains to be seen.