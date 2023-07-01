Chelsea want to sell Romelu Lukaku this summer, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are trying to sign the striker, but the Blues have been unable to shift him there so far.

Chelsea transfer news — Romelu Lukaku

Last month, The Guardian claimed that Al-Hilal had offered Lukaku a deal worth £20m a season.

However, according to the same outlet, the Belgian's preference is to continue playing football in Europe.

Lukaku spent last season out on loan at Inter Milan, who appear keen on bringing him back to Italy.

As per The Telegraph, the Serie A outfit have already had an offer to sign the 30-year-old on a temporary basis again rejected by Chelsea, with the Blues eager to do some sort of deal that would see him leave permanently.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea?

Galetti says Chelsea are desperate to get rid of Lukaku, who has rejected Al-Hilal's latest proposal, according to the journalist.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea want to sell Lukaku and this is absolutely clear. Al-Hilal are still pushing and some days ago, they sent a new offer to the Belgian striker.

"At the moment, nothing has changed in his mind. He has no intention of joining the Saudi club and has already rejected all of their approaches."

Should Chelsea loan out Romelu Lukaku again?

No. Inter are trying to treat the west London club like a library. Unless there is an obligation to buy, Todd Boehly and Co should not entertain any more loan proposals for Lukaku.

Of course, it could leave them in a very tricky situation. While the Belgium international may only have a value of around £35m now, according to Transfermarkt, Chelsea spent nearly £100m to sign him from Inter in 2021 (via BBC Sport). That is an expensive asset to keep and not use.

Out of all the clubs in the world, though, Chelsea are probably one of few who can afford to retain a player like Lukaku and not utilise him. So if Inter do not want to stump up the cash and the former Manchester United forward refuses to move to Saudi Arabia, it is an option.

It is probably an outcome where no one really wins or is happy, but the Blues need to make it clear to their Serie A counterparts that they are not a charity. If they want Lukaku, then they have to pay for him.