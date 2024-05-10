Highlights Chelsea want to sell Champions League finalist Ian Maatsen this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are seeking to negotiate a permanent deal for Maatsen below his £35m release clause.

Maatsen's successful loan spell at Dortmund led Chelsea to consider selling him as part of a potential major squad clear-out.

Chelsea ‘want to sell’ Borussia Dortmund loanee Ian Maatsen, but the German side faces a round of negotiations as the Champions League finalists refuse to pay the £35million release clause for the Dutch left-back, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Maatsen has enjoyed a successful spell at Dortmund after leaving Chelsea on loan in the January transfer window. He was instrumental in the club’s success in the Champions League this season as Dortmund eliminated the French champions Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.

The 22-year-old had made just 16 appearances for Chelsea after joining the club in 2018. At Dortmund, he already has 14 starts in the Bundesliga this season, while manager Edin Terzic has hailed Maatsen’s impact at the club.

Dortmund Want to Strike Maatsen Deal

Maatsen's father Edward revealed last month that Dortmund are working on a permanent deal to keep his son at Signal Iduna Park. However, according to Jacobs, the German side will be looking to pay less than the original release clause in Maatsen’s contract with Chelsea.

“Maatsen has done fantastic at Dortmund, he's the right profile and style for them, and it's still clear that Chelsea want to sell and Maatsen is very settled at Dortmund. “I think he can have other offers, but I think if Dortmund and Chelsea can come to an agreement then there's no reason why that deal won't get done. “The easiest thing is for Dortmund to trigger the £35 million release clause, but at the moment, they're looking a little bit lower than that. And you would expect them to try their luck lower, knowing that they've always got the clause to fall back on if they wish to.”

Maatsen joined Chelsea from the PSV Eindhoven academy in 2019 and has enjoyed successful loan spells at Charlton and Burnley, helping the Clarets secure promotion to the Premier League last season but no permanent deal was reached.

Ian Maatsen Statistics (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 14 1 2 Champions League 6 1 0

Chelsea Anticipating ‘Major Clearout’

With Maatsen set to leave, more players could follow the Dutchman this summer. According to MailOnline, Chelsea could raise £300 million by selling 10 players in the upcoming transfer window to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The Blues could cash in on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Lewis Hall, and Armando Broja. All four players have spent the season away from the club on loan deals and are unlikely to return to the first-team squad next year.

Current Chelsea stars Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella, and Trevoh Chalobah could also be on the move, as all three footballers were rumoured to leave Stamford Bridge in the past two transfer windows.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-05-24.